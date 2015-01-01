पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भीम से खबर:पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले भीम में 25.5% घटकर 46.43% मतदान, देवगढ़ में 19.85% घटकर 51.80 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति सदस्य तथा जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए पहले चरण का मतदान शांतिपूर्ण रहा

पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए पंचायतीराज चुनाव के पहले चरण में सोमवार को भीम और देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान हुआ। मतदान पर कोरोना संक्रमण का साफ असर दिखा। दोनों पंचायत समितियों में 2015 के पंचायत समिति सदस्य तथा जिला परिषद सदस्य चुनाव के मुकाबले काफी कम मतदान हुआ।

भीम पंचायत समिति में पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले 25.5 प्रतिशत घटकर इस बार सिर्फ 46.43 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े। 2015 के चुनाव में यहां 71.48 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 19.85 प्रतिशत घटकर इस बार 51.80 प्रतिशत वोट ही पड़े। 2015 के चुनाव में यहां 71.65 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के वार्ड 11 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण लाल रेगर के नामांकन वापस ले लेने से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हो गया था। ऐसे में यहां अब 14 वार्डों में ही मतदान हुआ है। इनमें कांग्रेस, भाजपा, निर्दलीय सहित 34 प्रत्याशियों के लिए वोट पड़े।

चुनाव में कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर एसपी भुवन भूषण यादव ने देवगढ़ और दिवेर थाना सर्कल के मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाएं देखी। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए डीएसपी जितेन्द्र आंचलिया, भीम डीएसपी समन्दर सिंह, देवगढ़ थानाधिकारी भवानी सिंह, दिवेर थानाधिकारी दिलीप सिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारी मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लेते रहे। कोरोना के चलते प्रशासन ने बूथों पर संक्रमण से बचाव की व्यवस्थाएं की। बूथ में मतदाता के प्रवेश होने पर सबसे पहले चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से जांच की। इसके बाद वोट देने से पहले बूथ में हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाए। इसके बाद ही मतदान करने दिया।

भीम पंचायत समिति : बूथाें पर कतार कम ही दिखी, दिनभर इक्का-दुक्का मतदाता वोट डालने आते रहे

भीम| क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद की तीन सीटों, पंचायत समिति सदस्यों की 16 सीटों के लिए 165 बूथों पर मतदान हुआ। सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान हुआ। मतदाताओं में मतदान के प्रति उत्साह कम दिखा। सावे हाेने से शादी वाले घराें के परिवारजन भी शादियाें की तैयारियाें में दिखे। भीम एसडीएम संजय गौरा ने बताया कि शाम 4 बजे तक 40 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। विधायक सुदर्शन सिंह रावत ने टोगी में मतदान किया। विधायक रावत ने कूकड़ा, थानेटा, शेखावास, बार, बोरवा, लगेत खेड़ा आदि पंचायतों का दौरा किया। कोरोना के डर से अधिकांश मतदाता भीड़ समझकर मतदान करने ही नहीं निकले। मतदान केंद्राें पर प्रशासन ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाने पर ध्यान रखा। कांग्रेस से विधायक रावत, पूर्व गृह मंत्री लक्ष्मणसिंह रावत ने कमान संभाली। भाजपा से पूर्व विधायक हरिसिंह रावत ने कमान संभाल रखी थी। कलेक्टर अरविन्द पोसवाल ने मतदान केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया। भीम विकास अधिकारी डॉ. रमेशचन्द्र मीणा भी साथ थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें