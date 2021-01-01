पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेंध और जाेड़ताेड़ से आशंकित पार्टियाें ने करवाई बाड़ाबंदी:भाजपा प्रत्याशी कुंभलगढ़ में, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें ने नाथद्वारा की हाेटलाें में चुनावी थकान मिटाई

राजसमंद12 घंटे पहले
निकाय चुनावाें के बाद भाजपा, कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियाें काे बाड़ाबंदी में रखा है। दाेनाें पार्टियाें ने सेंध तथा जाेड़-ताेड़ की आशंका से बचने के लिए प्रत्याशियाें की बाड़ाबंदी करवाई है। राजसमंद नगर परिषद के भाजपा के 45 प्रत्याशी शुक्रवार काे नाथद्वारा राेड स्थित हाेटल से देर रात काे बस में कुंभलगढ़ के लिए रवाना हाे गए।

जबकि कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी नाथद्वारा स्थित हाेटल में ही रुके रहे। दाेनाें दलाें के उम्मीदवाराें ने 25 दिन से चल रही चुनावी भागदाैड़ के बाद आराम और सुकून के पल बिताए। थकान मिटाने के साथ ही आगामी रणनीति पर विचार, मंथन भी किया गया। भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री और राजसमंद नगर परिषद के प्रभारी मदन दिलावर के साथ बस में गुरुवार रात काे ही सभी भाजपा के प्रत्याशी कुंभलगढ़ स्थित एक हाेटल में बाड़ाबंदी में पहुंच गए। प्रभारी मदन दिलावर ने इनकी बैठक लेकर उम्मीदवाराें से चर्चा की।

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं की बैठकाें का दाैर शुरू

नगर परिषद से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियाें के साथ वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों ने नाथद्वारा स्थित एक हाेटल में चुनावी गतिविधियों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की। सम्भावित परिणाम का आकलन करते हुए वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ आगे की रणनीति पर मंथन शुरू कर दिया। गुरुवार शाम काे मतदान पूरा होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने अपनी पूर्व निर्धारित योजना के तहत बाड़ाबंदी शुरू कर दी थी। इसके तहत पार्टी निर्देशों के अनुरूप कांग्रेस के सभी उम्मीदवार तय स्थान पर पहुंच गए।

आगे की रणनीति में उनकी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए वरिष्ठ नेताओं के मार्गदर्शन में चर्चा भी शुरू हो गई। जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर, पीसीसी सदस्य हरिसिंह राठौड, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष नारायण सिंह भाटी, रमेश जैन राठौड़ आदि ने अपनी पार्टी के सभी उम्मीदवारों से हालचाल पूछे।

चुनाव प्रचार से लेकर मतदान तक की तमाम गतिविधियां के साथ ही उनकी जीत-हार पर बात की। इसके बाद पार्टी की भावी कार्ययोजना पर भी उनसे विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। वरिष्ठजनों की मौजूदगी में दिनभर में चर्चाओं के कई दौर चले। जिलाध्यक्ष गुर्जर, अन्य वरिष्ठजनों ने पार्टी के दिशा-निर्देशों से भी उन्हें अवगत कराया।

