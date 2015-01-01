पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:देवगढ़ में वार्ड 11, देलवाड़ा में वार्ड 9 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी की नाम वापसी, कांग्रेस बिना लड़े जीती

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद के 24 वार्डों में 51 और जिले की आठ पंचायत समितियों के 129 वार्डों में अब 286 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

पंचायततीराज चुनाव के तहत राजसमंद जिला परिषद के 25 वार्डों में से एक वार्ड में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने से 24 वार्डों में कुल 51 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इसमें वार्ड 2 व 8 में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हैं, जबकि वार्ड 17 में आरएलपी प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन बुधवार को वार्ड 25 से आनंदा देवी ने नाम उठा लिया, जबकि वार्ड 23 में मंगलवार को भाजपा की सीतादेवी के तीन संतान होने पर नामांकन खारिज कर दिया था। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की तारा देवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गई।जिले की 8 पंचायत समितियों में कुल 131 वार्ड हैं।

देवगढ़, देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के एक-एक वार्ड में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने के बाद शेष 129 वार्डों में 286 प्रत्याशी मैदान हैं। रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्ड में 37 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। वार्ड नौ में दो व दस में एक निर्दलीय, वार्ड 12 व 14 में आरएलपी प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं, जबकि वार्ड सात से आरएलपी प्रत्याशी का नामांकन खारिज हो गया।

भीम पंचायत समिति के 16 वार्ड में 32 प्रत्याशी मैदान हैं, जबकि पांच निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन उठा लिए। देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्ड में से वार्ड 11 में भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण लाल रेगर ने कांग्रेस के समर्थन में नामांकन उठा लिया। ऐसे में कांग्रेस के रामचंद्र निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गए। ऐसे में देवगढ़ में अब 14 वार्ड में 31 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है,ं जबकि तीन वार्डों में तीन निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मैदान हैं। आमेट पंचायत समिति के कुल 15 वार्डों में 38 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं, जबकि दो प्रत्याशियों ने नाम वापस ले लिया। आठ निर्दलीय

मैदान में हैं। राजसमंद समिति के 17 वार्ड में 34 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। राजसमंद में एक भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी नहीं होने से राजसमंद में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों में 39 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इनमें पांच निर्दलीय हैं। नवसृजित देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के कुल 15 वार्ड हैं। इसमें से वार्ड नौ में भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन उठा लेने से कांग्रेस के श्रवण सिंह निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गए। अब शेष 14 वार्ड में 30 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। दो वार्डों में दो निर्दलीय भी हैं। जिले की सबसे सर्वाधिक वार्ड वाली खमनोर पंचायत समिति में 19 वार्ड में 45 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इसमें 7 निर्दलीय हैं।

देवगढ़ में भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन उठाने के बाद कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ली

राजसमंद | पंचायती राज चुनाव के तहत बुधवार को नामांकन वापसी का अंतिम दिन था। इस दिन देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 11 में नाटकीय घटनाक्रम के साथ भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण लाल रेगर ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। उन्होंने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र के समर्थन में अपना नामांकन उठा लिया और शाम को कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली। ऐसे में भाजपा हाथ मलती रह गई। भाजपा ने प्रत्याशी को जबरन घर से उठाकर ले जाने व प्रलोभन देने का आरोप लगाकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। हालांकि देर शाम तक भाजपा की ओर से शिकायत दर्ज नहीं करवाई गई। भाजपा ने वार्ड 11 से नारायण लाल रेगर को प्रत्याशी बना था, जबकि नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन भाजपा प्रत्याशी रेगर ने कांग्रेस के पक्ष में अपना नामांकन उठा लिया। प्रत्याशी के नामांकन उठाने से भाजपा सकते में आ गई। भाजपा ने विरोध प्रदर्शन भी किया। भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष अमर सिंह चौहान ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रत्याशी को जबरन घर से उठाकर ले जाने व प्रलोभन देकर नामांकन उठवाया है। इस दौरान एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर कांग्रेस, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ रही। भाजपा ने इसकी कड़ी निंदा करते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस पर एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर पुलिस के जवान तैनात कर दिए। अपराह्न तीन बजे नामांकन उठाने के बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण लाल रेगर कार में बैठकर रवाना हो गए।

नामांकन उठाने के बाद बोले, शुरू से कांग्रेस विचारधारा थी: भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण लाल रेगर ने दिन में नामांकन उठाने के बाद शाम को देवगढ़ पार्टी कार्यालय पर कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली। नारायण लाल ने बताया कि वह शुरू से ही कांग्रेसी विचारधारा का रहा है।

कांग्रेस का खाता खुला : देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्ड में कांग्रेस का खाता खुल गया। अब 14 वार्ड में ही चुनाव होंगे। वार्ड 11 से पंचायत समिति सदस्य के तौर पर कांग्रेस के रामचंद्र पुत्र गोकुल निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए। इस दौरान कांग्रेस के युवा नेता अनुराग सिंह रावत ने नवनिर्वाचित रामचंद्र व कांग्रेस ज्वॉइन करने वाले नारायण लाल का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया। भाजपा ने लगाया आरोप : इस दौरान भाजपा के नगर अध्यक्ष अमर सिंह चौहान ने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा प्रत्याशी नारायण लाल रेगर को कांग्रेस जबरन घर से उठाकर अपने साथ ले गई और प्रलोभन दिया। प्रत्याशी ने प्रलोभन में आकर नामांकन विड्रॉल कर लिया। मौके पर उपस्थिति भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने इसका विरोध किया। भाजपा इस कृत्य की निंदा करती है।

देलवाड़ा मे 14 सीट पर 30 उम्मीदवार मैदान में, भाजपा के प्रत्याशी ने नाम वापस लिया, कांग्रेस के श्रवणसिंह निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

नाथद्वारा | देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति चुनाव में बुधवार को नाम वापस लेने के अंतिम दिन वार्ड 9 से भाजपा के अधिकृत उम्मीदवार जीवनसिंह ने नाम वापस ले लिया। इससे वार्ड 9 में कांग्रेस के श्रवण सिंह निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गए। वहीं अंतिम दिन कुल 4 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिया। एक सीट पर निर्वाचन के बाद अब 14 सीट पर 30 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। 14 में से 12 वार्ड में भाजपा और कांग्रेस आमने-सामने हैं। वार्ड 8 और 12 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। दोनों राजनीतिक दलों के 28 उम्मीदवारों सहित 2 निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ेंगे। बुधवार को नामांकन जांच के बाद चुनाव चिह्न वितरित किए गए।

कांग्रेस एक सीट की बढ़त के साथ मैदान में है तो भाजपा 2015 का चुनाव याद कर अपने हौंसले बुलंद दिखा रही है। बता दें कि 2015 जनवरी में हुए पंचायतराज चुनाव में नामांकन के आखिरी दिन प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों के निर्देश पर विधायक कल्याणसिंह चौहान ने अपनी पुत्र वधु का नाम वापस लेकर कांग्रेस को एक सीट पर जीत दिला दी थी। तब भाजपा केवल 20 सीट पर लड़ी और 17 सीट जीत कर खमनोर पंचायत समिति में पहली बार अपना प्रधान बनाया था। कांग्रेस इस जीत को शुभ श्रीगणेश मान रही है तो भाजपा इसे पूर्व की तरह ऊपरवाले का संकेत मान कर उत्साह से मैदान में जाने को तैयार दिख रही है।

सोमवार को नामांकन के आखिरी दिन तक 51 नामांकन दाखिल किए गए थे। मंगलवार को नामांकन जांच में 16 रिजेक्ट होने के बाद 35 फार्म सही पाए गए थे। वहीं बुधवार को नाम वापस लेने के अंतिम दिन भाजपा के उम्मीदवार सहित 4 उम्मीदवारों ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। अब कांग्रेस के 14, भाजपा के 14 और 2 निर्दलीय सहित कुल 30 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। कांग्रेस को एक सीट की बढ़त मिल गई है। पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्ड की जगह अब 14 वार्ड में चुनाव होंगे।

