पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्विरोध निर्वाचित:तीन संतान होने पर जिला परिषद के वार्ड 23 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सीता देवी का नामांकन निरस्त, कांग्रेस की तारा देवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजसमंद. जिला परिषद के वार्ड 23 से कांग्रेस की तारा देवी निर्विराेध निर्वाचित हाेने के बाद कांग्रेस समर्थकाें के साथ विक्ट्री दिखाते।
  • चुनाव से पहले ही जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस का खाता खुला, वार्ड 8, 23 और 25 में आई थी आपत्ति, दो में सुनवाई कर खारिज की

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत मंगलवार को जिला परिषद और पंचायत समितियों के नामांकन पत्रों जांच की गई। जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामांकन की जांच कलेक्टर व सहयोगी टीम ने की। इसमें जिला परिषद के वार्ड 8, वार्ड 23 व वार्ड 25 में आपत्ति लगाई गई। इस पर वार्ड 8 व वार्ड 25 की आपत्ति का निस्तारण कर दिया गया, लेकिन वार्ड 23 से भाजपा की सीता देवी पत्नी नाथू सिंह के तीन संतान के मामले में तीन संतान होने की पुष्टि होने के बाद देर शाम नामांकन निरस्त कर दिया गया। ऐसे में वार्ड 23 से कोई भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं होने से कांग्रेस की तारा देवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गई।

वार्ड 23 से भाजपा की सीता देवी के तीन संतान के तथ्य को छिपाने पर कांग्रेस की ओर से आपत्ति दर्ज की गई थी। कांग्रेस की ओर से एडवोकेट घनश्याम सिंह भाटी ने कलेक्टर अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल के समक्ष तीन संतान के दस्तावेज पेश किए। इसके बाद निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने आपत्ति कॉपी भाजपा प्रत्याशी सीता देवी को दी और समय देकर जबाव मांगा गया। इस पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष जवाब

पेश करके दो ही संतान होने की बात कही गई। इस पर एडवोकेट घनश्याम सिंह भाटी ने महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के सीडीपीओ से आंगनबाड़ी रजिस्टर में सीता देवी के तीन संतान होने के दस्तावेज पेश किए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय व उच्चतम न्यायालय के विधिक दृष्टांत पेश किए गए। इसके बाद जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने कमेटी के आधार फैसला सुरक्षित रखा। वहीं देर शाम को भाजपा की सीता देवी का नामांकन निरस्त कर दिया।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी व कलेक्टर अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल ने बताया कि वार्ड 23 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सीता देवी के आंगनबाड़ी रजिस्टर व सीडीपीओ ने तीन संतान की पुष्टि होने के आधार पर नामांकन निरस्त किया गया, जबकि वार्ड 8 व 25 में आपत्तियों की सुनवाई करके खारिज कर दी गई।

जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस का खाता खुला : जिला परिषद के वार्ड 23 में भीम, टोगी, थानेटा, लसाड़िया, जस्सा खेड़ा, अजीतगढ़, समेरिया, कालादेह, बालातों की गुवार व डूंगाजी का गांव आदि ग्राम पंचायतें आती हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की तारा देवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने के बाद इन ग्राम पंचायतों में अब जिला परिषद के लिए मतदान नहीं होगा। अब जिला परिषद के 25 में से 24 वार्डों में ही चुनाव होंगे।

भाजपा की नाक के नीचे से सीट निकाली : जिला परिषद के वार्ड 23 में भीम ग्राम पंचायत सहित नौ और ग्राम पंचायतें आती हैं, जबकि भीम ग्राम पंचायत सबसे बड़ी होने के साथ ही भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक हरिसिंह रावत ने कमान अपने हाथ में ले रखी थी। ऐसे में प्रत्याशी नामांकन के दौरान तथ्य छिपाने पर सीट सीधे कांग्रेस के पाले में चली गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें