बैठक:कांग्रेस के वादाखिलाफी की जानकारी जनता को देगा भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में हुई भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा की बैठक

पंचायतराज चुनाव को देखते हुए भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा की बैठक मंगलवार काे भाजपा जिला महामंत्री सुनील जोशी के आतिथ्य में भाजपा जिला कार्यालय परिसर में हुई। महामंत्री जाेशी ने कहा कि पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं और केंद्र की योजनाओं से जिस प्रकार से कांग्रेस सरकार राजस्थान व जिले की जनता को वंचित रखा रही है, उन मुद्दों को लेकर पार्टी व अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के सभी नेता, पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ता जनता के बीच जाएंगे। भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा पंचायत समिति स्तर तक विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों के माध्यम से गांव-गांव और ढाणी-ढाणी पहुंचेगी और कांग्रेस के वादाखिलाफी की जानकारी जनता को देगी। अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा जिला महामंत्री मोहम्मद असलम ने कहा कि पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ने राष्ट्र के विकास का जो सपना देखा था, वह गांवों के विकास से ही संभव है।

भाजपा उसी लक्ष्य को लेकर जनता के बीच जा रही है। कांग्रेस ने चुनाव में जनता से वादा किया था कि बिजली की दरों में बढ़ोतरी नहीं करेगी, लेकिन ऐसा करके अब अपनी बात से मुकर रही है। जिला मीडिया प्रवक्ता अरविंदसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि बैठक में आमेट मंडल अध्यक्ष हाजी मुबारिक मंसूरी, नाथद्वारा नगर अध्यक्ष हारून डायर कुरूद, मंडल अध्यक्ष शौकत खान सिंधी, केलवाड़ा मंडल अध्यक्ष मुनव्वर बैग, हज कमेटी सदस्य शौकीन सिंधी, मोहम्मद सलीम, हिसामुद्दीन कुरैशी, सलीम रंगरेज सहित अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी, वक्फ बोर्ड के पदाधिकारी माैजूद थे

