दीक्षा दिवस:मेवाड़ प्रवर्तक मदन मुनि का 68वां दीक्षा दिवस मनाया

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
श्रमण संघीय मेवाड़ प्रवर्तक भोले बाबा मदन मुनि का 68 वां दीक्षा जयंती दिवस महावीर भवन में सोमवार को समारोह पूर्वक सामायिक की पचरंगी के साथ सादगी से मनाया। श्री वर्धमान स्थानकवासी जैन श्रावक संघ कांकरोली के साझे में साध्वी डॉ. रवि रश्मि महाराज, राकेश रश्मि, निधी रश्मि और मृगांक रश्मि के सानिध्य में गुरु गुणगान और उत्तराध्ययन सूत्र के 22, 23, 24 वें अध्याय का वाचन और विवेचन उपस्थित श्रद्धालुओं

को सुनाया। श्री संघ के अध्यक्ष देवीलाल हिंगड़ और मंत्री रोशनलाल डांगी ने बताया कि समारोह के प्रारंभ में गुरुदेव को समर्पित गीत पिस्ता पगारिया ने प्रस्तुत किया। रोशनलाल पगारिया, रमेश जैन नई दिल्ली, रोशनलाल डांगी, देवीलाल हिंगड़ ने अपने विचार करते हुए मदन मुनि के जीवन और उनके द्वारा बताए मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा दी। इस दाैरान बाबूलाल हिंगड़, हरकलाल चपलोत, भैरूलाल हिंगड़, संजय बोल्या,

युवक मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सुराणा, प्रवीण बोल्या, सुधीर पगारिया सहित श्री संघ सहित महिला मंडल, बहु मंडल, नवयुवक मंडल, बालिका मंडल के साथ साथ दिल्ली श्रावक संघ के सदस्य माैजूद थे। समारोह में श्रावक श्राविकाओं को 3-3 प्रभावनाएं वितरित की गई।

