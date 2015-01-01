पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:केंद्रीय पेंशनर्स को जीवित प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए अब कार्यस्थल के नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे चक्कर

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
  • 30 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे पेंशनर्स

जिले में अब केंद्रीय पेंशनर अब जीवन प्रमाण ऑनलाइन सब्मिट करवा सकेंगे। इसके लिए उन्हें अब कार्यस्थल पर जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। पेशनरों का रिटायरमेंट देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से हुआ है। उक्त कार्य स्थल से उनकी पेंशन स्वीकृत होती है। इसके लिए उन्हें हर साल नवंबर में जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र देना होता है।

इसके लिए वे पहले बैंक से फाॅर्म लाकर उसे कार्यस्थल पर ले जाते हैं, जहां उन्हें जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनाकर दिया जाता है। तब दिसंबर से पेंशन फिर शुरू होती हैं। अब ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया होने से पेंशनर्स को परेशानी नहीं होगी। नए नियम के अनुसार पेशनरों को कार्यस्थल पर आने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

वे कहीं पर भी रहे, ऑनलाइन जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र कार्यस्थल पर पहुंचा जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार के आदेश के अनुसार इस प्रमाण-पत्र को विभागीय अधिकारी मान्य करेंगे। जो इस साल नवंबर से शुरू होकर 30 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार के जितने भी कार्यालय हैं, वहां रोज ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया के तहत कार्य हो रहे हैं। वृद्धावस्था में यदि पेंशनर्स बीमार है या किसी कारणवश नहीं आ सकते हैं वे भी ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया के तहत आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

आवेदक का आधार मोबाइल से लिंक होना जरूरी
खास बात यह है कि आवेदन में दर्ज आधार नंबर मोबाइल से लिंक होना चाहिए। ताकि वे ऑनलाइन आवेदन फॉर्म भरकर विभाग में सब्मिट कर सकें। जिसका ओटीपी नंबर उसके मोबाइल पर आएगा। इसके बाद उसे सब्मिट की रसीद मोबाइल पर प्राप्त होगी। बताया गया कि पहले पेंशनर्स को जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र बनाने के लिए बैंक जाना पड़ता था, वहां लाइन में लगकर फाॅर्म लाना पड़ता था। इसके बाद कार्यस्थल पर जाकर अधिकारी प्रमाण-पत्र देता था।

