पंचायतराज चुनाव:नाथद्वारा से भाजपा के विधायक रहे चाैहान के एक बेटे ने कांग्रेस ज्वाइन की, खमनाेर से टिकट, दूसरे बेटे की पत्नी निर्दलीय उतरी

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
राजसमंद. कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए फार्म भरने की अंतिम दिन को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ रही।
  • भाजपा ने वार्ड 17 से जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए पूर्व सरपंच पालीवाल का टिकट बदलकर पूर्व सरपंच गुंजल को दिया, आमेट में भाजपा से छह बागी
  • रेलमगरा में पूर्व विधायक के परिवार से काका-भतीजा आमने-सामने

पंचायतराज चुनाव में टिकट नहीं मिलने से जिले में बगावत के सुर देखे गए। नामांकन के आखिरी दिन तक दाेनाें ही पार्टियाें ने देर तक सूचियां जारी नहीं की और कुछ नामाें में फेरबदल करती रही। इधर, नाथद्वारा से दाे बार विधायक रह चुके स्वर्गीय कल्याणसिंह चाैहान के परिवार ने टिकट नहीं मिलने पर भाजपा से बगावत कर ली। चाैहान के एक बेटे वैभवराजसिंह ने साेमवार काे भाजपा छाेड़कर कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कर ली।

उन्हें हाथाे-हाथ कांग्रेस ने खमनाेर पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 14 से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का टिकट भी दे दिया है। चाैहान के दूसरे बेटे याेगेंद्रसिंह काे भी पार्टी ने टिकट नहीं दिया। इसे लेकर याेगेंद्रसिंह ने अपनी पत्नी प्रियंका काे वार्ड 15 से नामांकन भरवा दिया। इधर, भाजपा ने जिला परिषद सदस्याें की सूची रविवार रात काे ही जारी कर दी थी, लेकिन कार्यकर्ताओं के विराेध पर वार्ड 17 में पिपलांत्री के पूर्व सरपंच श्यामसुंदर

पालीवाल का टिकट काटकर बिनाेल की पूर्व सरपंच साेहनीदेवी गुंजल काे प्रत्याशी बनाना पड़ा। गुंजल गुर्जर समाज से आती है तथा यह वार्ड गुर्जर बाहुल्य है। बताया गया कि पूर्व सरपंच पालीवाल की पंचायत इस वार्ड में नहीं आती है। जिले की अाठाें पंचायत समितियों के 131 वार्डों, 25 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाने के लिए कतार रही।

जिला परिषद के वार्ड पांच से कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर की पत्नी सूरज बाई को मैदान में उतारा है। आमेट पंचायत समिति में भाजपा में टिकट वितरण को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं में असंतोष देखा गया। इस पंचायत समिति से कुंभलगढ़ के विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ के परिवार तथा उनके ड्राइवर रह चुके व्यक्ति के परिवार से निर्दलीय नामांकन भर दिया। रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति में मावली से कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक रहे

शिवसिंह चौहान के पौत्र आदित्य प्रताप सिंह को कांग्रेस ने वार्ड सात से प्रत्याशी बनाया। जबकि उनके काका हरिसिंह चौहान ने भी बताैर निर्दलीय नामांकन किया है। कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति में वार्ड 5 से पूर्व विधायक गणेश सिंह परमार की पुत्रवधू पुष्पा कुंवर काे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बनाया है। यहां प्रधान की सीट सामान्य महिला के लिए है। नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाने का आखिरी दिन साेमवार दाेपहर तीन बजे तक रहा।

राजसमंद| चाराें चरण के नामांकन जमा करवाने के अाखिरी दिन साेमवार काे भी भाजपा-कांग्रेस में पार्टी के अधिकृत प्रत्याशियाें की सूची जारी करने काे लेकर कशमकश रही। दाेनाें पार्टियाें ने गुर्जर बाहुल्य जिला परिषद सदस्य तथा राजसमंद पंचायत समिति में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के वार्डाें में प्रत्याशी बदल दिए। जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए वार्ड 17 सामान्य सीट से भाजपा ने ऐनवक्त पर टिकट बदल दिया।

भाजपा से रविवार रात काे जारी अधिकृत सूची में इस सीट पर पिपलांत्री के पूर्व सरपंच श्याम सुंदर पालीवाल का टिकट फाइनल कर दिया था, लेकिन यह वार्ड गुर्जर बाहुल्य हाेने से कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध किया। इस वार्ड में भावा, भाणा, वणार्इ, मादड़ी, बिनाेल पंचायतें आती हैं, जाे गुर्जर बाहुल्य है। पालीवाल के बाहरी पंचायत पिपलांत्री के हाेने से भाजपा का एक गुट पालीवाल के नाम का विराेध कर टिकट बदलने की मांग करने लगा। इस पर पार्टी ने पालीवाल की जगह बिनोल की पूर्व सरपंच सोहन देवी गुंजल को टिकट दे दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि वार्ड 17 में कांग्रेस ने प्रवीण गुर्जर काे प्रत्याशी बनाया है।

इधर, भाजपा का टिकट बदलता देखकर कांग्रेस ने भी राजसमंद पंचायत समिति की बिनाेल, वणार्इ पंचायताें वाले वार्ड 15 में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए गुर्जर समाज के व्यक्ति काे टिकट देकर अपना वाेट बैंक कायम रखने की काेशिश की। जानकाराें का कहना है कि कांग्रेस ने पहले राजसमंद पंचायत समिति के सामान्य सीट वाले वार्ड 15 में तासाेल पंचायत के रामदास वैष्णव का नाम तय कर रखा था, लेकिन यहां से वैष्णव की जगह वणार्इ पंचायत के देवरी खेड़ा गांव निवासी जीवा पुत्र दाैला गुर्जर को टिकट देकर गुर्जर समाज को अपने पक्ष में बनाए रखा। हालांकि वार्ड 15 में तासाेल पंचायत के कुछ गांव आ रहे थे।

नाथद्वारा| टिकट नहीं मिलने पर नाथद्वारा पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय कल्याणसिंह चाैहान के बेटे वैभवराज चाैहान ने साेमवार काे भाजपा छोड़ कर कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया। कांग्रेस ने हाथाे-हाथ उन्हें खमनाेर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के वार्ड 14 से प्रत्याशी बना दिया है। वैभवराज अपने बड़े भाई को टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज बताए जा रहे हैं। विधानसभाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सीपी जोशी ने वैभवराज का उपरणा ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया। चाैहान के दूसरे बेटे योगेन्द्र सिंह चाैहान ने वार्ड 15 से अपनी पत्नी प्रियंका चाैहान काे भाजपा और निर्दलीय के तौर पर दो फार्म भरवाए हैं। प्रियंका के लिए वार्ड 15 से टिकट मांगा था।

कुंभलगढ़ में वार्ड 5 से पूर्व विधायक परमार की पुत्रवधू काे टिकट, भाजपा में बागी ज्यादा

केलवाड़ा| कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए आखिरी दिन कांग्रेस और भाजपा सहित निर्दलीय, डमी प्रत्याशियों के 42 नामांकन पत्र एसडीएम कार्यालय में निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण अधिकारी परसाराम टांक के सामने प्रस्तुत किए। 5 दिन में 63 नामांकन पत्र भरे गए। इनमें कांग्रेस और भाजपा के क्रमश: 17-17 अधिकृत प्रत्याशी हैं, जबकि 8 निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं। 21 आवेदन डमी हैं। वार्ड 5 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पुष्पा कुंवर पूर्व विधायक गणेश सिंह परमार की पुत्रवधू ने नामांकन भरा। यहां प्रधान की सीट सामान्य महिला के लिए है। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की सूची योगेंद्र सिंह परमार ने दोपहर 12:15 बजे रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को सौंपी। भाजपा प्रत्याशियों की सूची दोपहर 2 बजे विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी काे दी। भाजपा की सूची में बड़े चेहरों को जगह नहीं मिली है। पुराने चेहरों को पुनः मैदान में नहीं उतारा गया। भाजपा से बागी ज्यादा है।

