आमेट से खबर:सीएलजी बैठक, पटाखे नहीं फोड़ने की अपील, सदस्य बोले- ईंट भट्टे रोज प्रदूषण फैलाते हैं, इसे रोकने कोई कुछ नहीं करता

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
यहां थाने पर शुक्रवार शाम को थानाधिकारी विजेंद्र सिंह की अध्यक्षता में सीएलजी की बैठक हुई। बैठक में दीपावली के त्याेहार और पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा की गई। एसएचओ ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही दीपावली का त्याेहार मनाया जाए। पटाखे बेचने व छोड़ने पर पाबंदी के नियम की पालना करने को कहर नियम के विरुद्ध जाने वालों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं सीएलजी सदस्याें की ओर से बताई नगर की समस्याओं को सुनते हुए थाना अधिकारी ने उच्च अधिकारियों तक समस्याओं को पहुंचा कर जल्द समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

अगर प्रदूषण कम करना है तो हर रोज होने वाले प्रदूषण पर पाबंदी लगाई जाए : सीएलजी सदस्य पूर्व भाजपा अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र लोहार ने कहा कि क्या प्रदूषण सिर्फ पटाखों से ही होता है। पटाखे तो साल में एक बार छोड़े जाते हैं, वहीं ईट भट्टों से निकलने वाला धुंआ हर रोज प्रदूषण करता है, उसके बारे में कोई कुछ नहीं कहता और राज्य सरकार व सुप्रीम कोर्ट, हाईकोर्ट को अगर प्रदूषण कम करना है तो हर रोज होने वाले प्रदूषण पर पाबंदी क्यों नहीं लगाई जाती, जिससे सांस लेना भी लोगों का दुश्वार हो रहा है।

हर रोज होने वाले प्रदूषण पर पाबंदी लगाई जाए, जिससे आम लोगों को सांस लेने व स्वस्थ जीवन जीने को मिले। सीएलजी सदस्य मनोज पांडेय ने नगर में हो रही टू,फोर व्हीलर चोरियों पर रोक लगाने, चोरों को पकड़ने की मांग की। इस दौरान शब्बीर बोहरा, सुनील गांधी, आसुराम मेवाड़ा, किरण पगारिया, गीता सोनी, रमण कंसारा, गंभीर सिंह राठौड़, सुरेश पारीक, ललित पालीवाल, एसआई मदनलाल, पूर्ण सिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल डाऊराम, नरेंद्र सिंह, अनिल कुमार, कांस्टेबल गणपत सिंह, जयनारायण, रणवीर सिंह, मुकेश आदि स्टाफ, सीएलजी सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

