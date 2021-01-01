पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलमगरा में खेल कुंभ शुरू:महिला-पुरुष टीमाें में वालीबाॅल के मुकाबले, रस्साकशी में पुलिस की टीम ने प्रशासन की टीम को दी शिकस्त

  • तीन दिन चलेगी प्रतियोगिता, राजस्व मंत्री चाैधरी, खेल राज्य मंत्री चांदना शामिल हुए

जिला प्रशासन, पंचायत समिति के तत्वावधान में तीन दिवसीय खेल कुंभ का उद्घाटन शुक्रवार को कस्बे के वेदांता स्टेडियम में किया गया। कार्यक्रम में युवा तथा खेल मामलाें के मंत्री अशोक चांदना, मिराज ग्रुप के निदेशक मदन पालीवाल, जिंक के मुख्य परिचालन अधिकारी राजेन्द्रप्रसाद दशोरा, राजपुरा दरीबा माइंस के लोकेशन हैड सुजल शाह, अरविन्द पोसवाल, प्रधान आदित्यप्रतापसिंह चौहान, कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर आदि बताैर अतिथि मौजूद थे। बाद में गिलूंड बनाम खड़बामनिया के बीच महिला वालीबाॅल, बनेड़िया तथा सांसेरा पुरुष वर्ग की टीम के बीच वालीबाॅल मैच हुए।

चरागाह पर खेल मैदान विकसित करने के लिए नियम संशाेधित किए हैं : राजस्व मंत्री
कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में खेल प्रतिभाओं को आगे लाने के लिए चरागाह भूमि पर खेल मैदान विकसित करने के लिए नियमों में संशाेधन किया है। राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्रों की तर्ज पर पटवार घरों का निर्माण कराने का काम भी शुरू करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने खेल कुंभ राज्य की अन्य पंचायत समितियों में भी कराने की योजना तैयार करने की बात कही।

राष्ट्रीय, अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियाें काे बिना वैकेंसी नाैकरी दे रहे हैं : चांदना
विशिष्ट अतिथि चांदना ने आह्वान किया कि आने वाले समय में कोई भी माता-पिता अपने बालकों को खेल मैदान में जाने से नहीं रोकें। राष्ट्रीय तथा अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियाें को बिना किसी वैकेंसी के नौकरी दी जाएगी। उन्हाेंने कहा कि इसके तहत अब तक करीब दो साै खिलाड़ियाें को खेल कोटे से नौकरी दी है। उन्होंने खिलाड़ियाें को खेल भावना के साथ अपने कौशल का प्रदर्शन करने का आह्वान किया।

कार्यक्रम में ये रहे उपस्थित
कार्यक्रम में बाड़मेर के जिला प्रमुख महेन्द्र चौधरी, एसपी भुवन भूषण, कवितासिंह, अंजली अय्यर, उपखंड अधिकारी मनसुखराम डामोर, तहसीलदार ईश्वरलाल खटीक, विकास अधिकारी बीएल विश्नोई, मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी डालचंद मेनारिया आदि बताैर विशिष्ट अतिथि मौजूद थे।

जवानों ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को लगातार दो मैचों में हराया

​​​​​​​तीन दिवसीय खेल कुंभ के उद्घाटन समारोह के दौरान पुलिस के जवानों, प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के बीच रस्साकशी का मैत्री मैच हुआ। बेस्ट ऑफ थ्री के इस मैच में पुलिस के जवानों ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की टीम को लगातार दो मैचों में हरा दिया। बाद में गिलूंड बनाम खड़बामनिया के बीच महिला वालीबाॅल, बनेड़िया तथा सांसेरा पुरुष वर्ग की टीम के बीच वालीबाॅल मैच हुए।

