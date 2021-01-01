पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्वतखोर कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर:पेंशन एरियर का बिल पास करने के लिए चक्कर कटवा रहा था कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर, बिना पैसे लिए नहीं कर रहा था काम

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • कुंभलगढ़ में पांच हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार हुआ उपकोष कार्यालय का कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर

पेंशन एरियर का 20 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का बिल पास करने की एवज में एसीबी की कार्रवाई में गिरफ्तार आराेपी संविदाकर्मी कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर मुकेशदास वैष्णव 4 साल से कुंभलगढ़ उपकोष कार्यालय में संविदा के तौर पर कार्यरत था। वह वृद्धावस्था पेंशन योजना का काम देखता है। एसीबी के एएसपी तेजपाल सिंह ने बताया कि उपकोष अधिकारी भानुप्रकाश साहू के खिलाफ आज कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। आगे जांच में दोषी पाया जाता है तो उपकोष अधिकारी के खिलाफ भी कार्यवाही हो सकती है। उपकोष अधिकारी की कोई तलाशी नहीं ली गई है। आगे जांच के आधार पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

आरोपी वैष्णव की जेब से 5 हजार रुपए बरामद
परिवादी जवाहरलाल ने एक फरवरी को उदयपुर एसीबी कार्यालय में शिकायत कर बताया कि राजस्व विभाग कुंभलगढ़ से बताैर लिपिक 31 जुलाई 2014 को सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे।

उनका पेंशन का केस 27 जुलाई 2020 को स्वीकृत होकर उपकोष कार्यालय कुंभलगढ़ में प्राप्त हुआ। कार्यालय में पेंशन का काम देखने वाले कर्मचारी मुकेशदास वैष्णव ने पेंशन का बिल पास करवाने की एवज में उपकोष अधिकारी के नाम से ₹5 हजार रुपए की मांग की। इसका सत्यापन साेमवार काे करवाया। सत्यापन के दौरान इस बात की पुष्टि हो गई कि मुकेशदास उपकोष कार्यालय में कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर का काम करता है और ऑनलाइन प्राप्त होने वाले आवेदनों को कोषाधिकारी के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करता है।

₹5 हजार रुपए पेंशन एरियर बिल के पास कराने की एवज में मांग रहा था। आरोपी वैष्णव की जेब से कार्रवाई के दौरान ₹5 हजार रुपए बरामद हुए। मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

