पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायती राज चुनाव:कांग्रेस ने 131 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों में से 109 और 25 जिप सीटों में से 15 नाम तय किए, भाजपा में एक भी नहीं

राजसमंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस ने तय कर लिए नाम, लेकिन सूची सार्वजनिक नहीं की, भाजपा में कशमकश

पंचायत चुनाव के चारों चरण के मतदान को लेकर नामांकन पत्र जमा कराने की प्रक्रिया बुधवार को शुरू होगी। इसके लिए 9 नवंबर अंतिम तिथि रहेगी। जिले की आठ पंचायत समितियों में 131 वार्डों में पंचायत समिति सदस्य और जिला परिषद सदस्य 25 वार्डों में सदस्यों का चुनाव होना है।

कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष देवकीनंदन गुर्जर का कहना है कि उन्होंने पर्यवेक्षक जूनारायगढ़ के विधायक गोपाल मीणा के निर्देशन में जिला परिषद सदस्यों की 25 में से 15 सीटों पर नाम तय कर लिए हैं। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 131 वार्डों में से 109 उम्मीदवारों के नाम तय कर लिए हैं। हालांकि पार्टी ने अभी नामों की सूची सार्वजनिक नहीं की है।

इधर, भाजपा में पंचायत समिति सदस्य तथा जिला परिषद सदस्यों के नामों पर मुहर लगाने के लिए कशमकश चल रही है। भाजपा के जिला महामंत्री सुनील जोशी ने बताया कि पैनल में दो या तीन नाम आए हैं। अभी सूची तय नहीं हुई है। उनका कहना है कि टिकट दो-तीन दिन में तय कर लिए जाएंगे। माना जा रहा है कि दोनों ही पार्टियां एक-दूजे की सूची आने का इंतजार कर रही है।

इसी कारण किसी भी दल ने अधिकृत सूची घोषित नहीं की है।नामांकन कार्य दिवस पर सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक लिए जाएंगे। जिला परिषद के वार्ड एक से नौ तक के नामांकन जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल लेंगे। वार्ड 10 से 25 तक के नामांकन एडीएम राकेश कुमार गढ़वाल लेंगे। जबकि आठ पंचायत समितियों के नामांकन संबंधित एसडीएम या आरओ लेंगे।

नवसृजित देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों के नामांकन देलवाड़ा तहसील कार्यालय पर नाथद्वारा मंदिर के संपदा अधिकारी चेतन कुमार त्रिपाठी लेंगे। आठ नवंबर को रविवार की छुट्‌टी के दिन नामांकन नहीं लिए जाएंगे।

कहां-कौन लेगा नामांकन पत्र : पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन संबंधित एसडीएम लेंगे। भीम पंचायत समिति में भीम एसडीएम, देवगढ़ में एसडीएम, आमेट में आमेट एसडीएम, खमनोर पंचायत समिति के नामांकन नाथद्वारा एसडीएम लेंगे। राजसमंद पंचायत समिति के नामांकन राजसमंद एसडीएम, रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति के नामांकन रेलमगरा एसडीएम, कुंभलगढ़ पंचायत समिति के नामांकन कुंभलगढ़ एसडीएम के पास जमा होंगे। देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के नामांकन देलवाड़ा तहसील कार्यालय पर नाथद्वारा मंदिर के संपदा अधिकारी को जमा करवाने होंगे।

जानिये कैसे चलेगी चुनाव प्रक्रिया
नामांकन सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक लिए जाएंगे।
आठ नवंबर को रविवार की छुट्‌टी होने से नामांकन नहीं लिया जाएगा।
नौ नवंबर को नामांकन का अंतिम दिन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें