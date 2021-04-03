पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:डिवाइडर के पास तीन श्रमिकों को कंटेनर ने कुचला, लाडनूं के 2 युवकों की मौत

राजसमंद5 घंटे पहले
  • उदयपुर-गोमती फोरलेन पर पीपरड़ा बस स्टैंड के पास हादसा

उदयपुर-गाेमती फाेरलेन स्थित पीपरड़ा बस स्टैंड के पास हादसा गुरुवार सुबह 7 बजे डिवाइडर के पास बात कर रहे 3 बाइक सवार युवकों काे तेज रफ्तार कंटेनर ने चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में 2 जनों की मौत हो गई, तीसरा घायल हो गया। दोनों मृतक लाडनूं के रहने वाले है। हादसा सुबह सुबह हुआ। जानकारी के अनुसार तीनों मार्बल कटर में श्रमिक हैं। रात की ड्यूटी कर घर लौट रहे थे। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने बग्गड़ टाेल नाके पर नाकाबंदी के दाैरान कंटेनर चालक को पकड़ लिया।

एएसआई शंभुसिंह राणावत ने बताया कि हादसे में लुकास लाडनूं नागाैर निवासी रामदेव (25) पुत्र बलदेवराम जाट, शंकरलाल (20) पुत्र हड़यानाराम मेघवाल की मौत हो गई। खानपुर लाडनूं नागाैर निवासी केशाराम (35) पुत्र माेदनाराम जाट घायल हो गया। उसे उदयपुर रेफर किया गया। रामदेव और शंकर रात में जगन मार्बल पीपरड़ा पर काम करने गए थे।

सुबह चाय पीने पास ही स्थित हाेटल पर जा रहे थे। इस दौरान रास्ते में फाेरलेन के डिवाइडर के पास केशाराम मिल गया। रोंग साइड में जाकर उसे चाय पीने के बुलाया और मोटरसाइकिल पर बैठाने लगे, तभी पीछे से आते तेज रफ्तार कन्टेनर ने चपेट में ले लिया। इससे रामदेव और शंकर की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। कन्टेनर से बाइक सवार दोनों श्रमिकाें के सिर कुचल गए। घटना की सूचना मृतकों के परिजनों तक पहुंचाई गई है।

