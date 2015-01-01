पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायरिंग:पुलिस के बयानों में ही विरोधाभास, देसूरी पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर जवान काे घायल करने के बाद भी चारभुजा पुलिस नाकाबंदी में हथियार तक नहीं ले गई

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजसमंद एसपी बोले- अभी बदमाशों की पहचान नहीं हुई
  • इधर पाली एसपी बाेले - फायरिंग के आरोपियों की पहचान हाे चुकी है, जल्द बदमाशों को पकड़ लेंगे

चारभुजा थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार रात दो सफेद रंग की स्कॉर्पियों से फायरिंग करते हुए दाे बार नाकाबंदी ताेड़ी और देसूरी पुलिस पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर फरार हुए बदमाशों का तीसरे दिन भी काेई सुराग नहीं लगा। गौरतलब है कि दाे जिलाें की पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर एक जवान काे घायल करने के आराेपी का काेई सुराग तक राजसमंद पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगा हैं। चारभुजा में नाकाबंदी ताेड़ फरार हुए आरोपियों की देसूरी पुलिस

से भिड़ंत हुई। इसमें फायरिंग में जवान रणवीर सिंह राठौड़ के जांघ में गाेली तक लगी लेकिन चारभुजा पुलिस दूसरी बार नाकाबंदी करने गई ताे हाथ में लट्ठ लेकर पहुंची। बदमाश वापस नाकाबंदी ताेड़कर पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर फरार हाे गए। जाे कि पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवालिया निशान खड़े करते हैं।

जवान काे गाेली लगने पर की गई नाकाबंदी में एएसआई लट्ठ लेकर पहुंचा : चारभुजा पुलिस की नाकाबंदी ताेड़ देसूरी गए बदमाशों ने देसूरी पुलिस की मजबूत नाकाबंदी देखकर फायरिंग कर जवान काे घायल कर वापस चारभुजा की ओर भाग गए। देसूरी पुलिस की सूचना चारभुजा पुलिस के एएसआई प्रतापसिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल गोविंद सिंह, कांस्टेबल रामकरण, महेंद्र सिंह हाथों में लट्ठ लेकर मनावतों का गुड़ा चौकी पहुंचे अाैर नाकाबंदी की। इस पर देसूरी की नाल से दो स्कॉर्पियो आई जो दो राउंड फायर करते हुए दूसरी बार भी नाकाबंदी तोड़कर फरार हो गए। एक गोली कांस्टेबल रामकरण के पास होकर निकल गई तथा दूसरी गोली जवानों की गाड़ी की फाटक पर लगी।

थानाधिकारी भी नहीं पहुंचे नाकाबंदी में : चारभुजा थाने से महज एक किलोमीटर दूर एक एएसआई काे छाेड़कर काेई अधिकारी माैके पर नाकाबंदी करने नहीं पहुंचा। थानाधिकारी से लेकर दाे एएसआई अाैर हेड कांस्टेबल, कांस्टेबल, गाेमती चाैकी स्थित पुलिस जाप्ता और गाेमती कैम्प में डीएसपी कार्यालय पर डिप्टी नरपतसिंह तक मौजूद थे लेकिन एक भी नाकाबंदी पर नहीं पहुंचा। नाकाबंदी करने गए जवानों काे शस्त्र तक उपलब्ध नहीं करवाए।

यह था मामला

थानाधिकारी टीना सोलंकी ने बताया कि रविवार रात को हेड कांस्टेबल गोविंदसिंह, कांस्टेबल महेंद्रसिंह काे गश्त करते समय दो स्कार्पियो आती दिखी, दाेनाें गाड़ियाें काे रुकवाने का प्रयास किया ताे पुलिस की गाड़ी देखकर तेज रफ्तार से निकल गई। मानावताें का गुड़ा टाेल प्लाजा पर नाकाबंदी ताेड़कर फरार हाे गए। ताे हेड कांस्टेबल गोविंद सिंह ने देसूरी थाने पर बताया कि दो स्कॉर्पियो आ रही है जिनके नंबर नहीं है।

देसूरी थाने में नाल के पास मजबूत नाकाबंदी की गई, तो दोनों स्कॉर्पियो सवार बदमाशाें ने देसूरी पुलिस पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी, इससे देसूरी थाने के सिपाही रणवीर सिंह के पैर में गोली लगी। इसके गंभीर घायल हाेने पर जोधपुर रेफर किया। देसूरी पुलिस ने फोनकर फायर करने की सूचना देते हुए चारभुजा की तरफ आने का बताया।

इस पर थाने का जाप्ता तैनात कर एएसआई प्रताप सिंह, गोविंद सिंह, कांस्टेबल रामकरण, महेंद्र सिंह ने मानावतों का गुड़ा चौकी पर नाकाबंदी की। इस पर देसूरी की नाल से दो स्कॉर्पियो आई, जो दो राउंड फायर करते हुए टोल नाका से वापस नाकाबंदी तोड़ते हुए फरार हो गए। एक गोली कांस्टेबल रामकरण के पास होकर निकल गई तथा दूसरी गोली पुलिस की गाड़ी के लगी।

