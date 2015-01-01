पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देवउठनी एकादशी:दीपावली के बाद बढ़ा कोरोना संक्रमण, आज देवउठनी एकादशी पर 300 शादियां, मास्क और दो गज दूरी जरूरी

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजसमंद. जिले में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना मरीजों के बाद भी बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ कम नहीं हो रही है।
  • मैरिज गार्डन में एक साथ 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान मिले तो 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना, सीज हो सकता है गार्डन

देवउठनी एकादशी पर बुधवार से शुरू हाेने वाले सावों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क पहनने की गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं हुई तो कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। क्योंकि जिले में दीपावली के बाद लगातार कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को जिले में 16 पॉजिटिव मिले। 1 से 13 नवंबर के बीच कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या कम थी, लेकिन दीपावली के बाद मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं।

ऐसे में सरकार ने शादियों में अतिथियों की संख्या 100 तक सीमित रखने, मास्क तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना की सख्ती लागू कर दी है। मास्क नहीं पहनने पर पांच सौ रुपए का जुर्माना भी वसूला जा रहा है। सरकार को सख्ती को देखकर एसडीएम कार्यालयों से शादियों के अनुमति लेने के आवेदनों की संख्या बढ़ गई है।

हालांकि जिले में पिछले दिनों में 150 आवेदन ही आए हैं, लेकिन शादियों की संख्या इनसे कई ज्यादा मानी जा रही है। अनुमान के मुताबिक जिले में 300 से ज्यादा शादियां होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। काेराेना महामारी काे देखते हुए विवाह समारोह में बुधवार से 11 दिसंबर तक जिला प्रशासन की सख्ती रहेगी। काेराेना की दूसरी लहर चलने के कारण सबसे अधिक परेशानी विवाह समाराेह करने वाले परिवार वालाें काे हाे रही है। उन्हाेंने पहले काेराेना का कहर कम हाेने से नियमानुसार 200 मेहमानाें के हिसाब से बंदाेबस्त किए थे, लेकिन महामारी बढ़ने पर राज्य सरकार ने शादी में 100 मेहमानों की अनिवार्यता लागू कर दी। ऐसे में शादियों वालों को भाेजन, बैठक क्षमता से लेकर, केटरिंग तक में बदलाव करना पड़ रहा है।

शादियों के सावे आज से : मास्क पहनेंगे तो हारेगा कोरोना

देवउठनी एकादशी पर 27 नवंबर काे हाेने वाले विवाहों के लिए जिलेभर के एसडीएम कार्यालयों में अनुमति के लिए अावेदन आए हैं। राजसमंद शहर अाैर अासपास के गांवाें से राजमसंद एसडीएम कार्यालय में 50 अावेदन मिले हैं।इसी प्रकार कुंभलगढ़ ब्लाॅक में 55, भीम से 22, देवगढ़ से 8, रेलमगरा से 11 अावेदन आए हैं। पंडित सत्यनारायण खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि बुधवार काे देवउठनी एकादशी पर जिलेभर में करीब 300 विवाह हाेंगे।

शादी वाले बोले, मेहमानाें के लिए सेनेटाइर और मास्क का प्रबंध किया है-कांकराेली निवासी ब्रजेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनकी बेटी का 27 नवंबर काे विवाह है। पहले काेराेना महामारी का प्रकाेप कम हाेने से 200 मेहमानाें काे बुलाने की छूट थी, लेकिन संक्रमण बढ़ने पर अब 100 मेहमान बुलाने के नियम से विवाह के सारे प्रबंध में फेरबदल करना पड़ रहा है। मेहमानों के सेनेटाइजर, मास्क खरीदे हैं। कांकराेली सर्राफा बाजार निवासी विष्णु साहू के बेटी का बुधवार काे विवाह है। अमूमन समाज स्तर पर 1000 लाेग विवाह में शामिल हाेते हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ने के कारण अब सीमित दायरे में काम कर रहे हैं। परिवार के चुनींदा लाेग ही विवाह समाराेह में बुलाए हैं। सीमित बाराती अाैर मेहमानों काे ही अामंत्रित किया है। भाेजन से लेकर हर प्रबंध 100 लाेगाें के लिए ही कर दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें