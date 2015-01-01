पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर योद्धा:व्यवस्था परिवर्तन के लिए काम करें साइबर योद्धा: सुनील जोशी

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा आईटी विभाग की जिला बैठक जिला महामंत्री सुनील जोशी, जिला संयोजक गिरिराज काबरा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। साइबर योद्धाओं के माध्यम से ही वो सभी जानकारियां, योजनाएं देश के सबसे ऊपरी, सबसे आखिरी छोर तक पहुंच पाती है। इसके अलावा भी वो सभी समस्याएं भी साइबर योद्धाओं से ही उजागर होती है, जिनके ध्यान में आने के बाद ही उन सभी समस्याओं का समाधान होता है। यह बात भाजपा जिला

महामंत्री सुनील जोशी ने कही। भाजपा जिला मीडिया प्रवक्ता अरविंद सिंह भाटी, जिला संयोजक गिरिराज काबरा ने कहा कि भाजपा आईटी का योद्धा हरावल दस्ते के रूप में काम करता हुआ पार्टी को विजय दिलाएगा। केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियों, राज्य सरकार की विफलताओं अाैर राजसमंद की जनता की अपेक्षाओं पर विफल रही सरकार के मुद्दों को जनता के मध्य पहुंचाएंगे।

