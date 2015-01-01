पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:काेराेना से नाथद्वारा के बुजुर्ग की माैत, कलेक्टर के रीडर समेत 41 पॉजिटिव

राजसमंद2 दिन पहले
जिले में काेराेना का संक्रमण थम नहीं रहा है। नाथद्वारा में विनायक विहार निवासी 55 साल के पुरुष की उदयपुर के ईएसआई अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। जिले में अब तक काेराेना से 40 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। साेमवार काे राजसमंद कलेक्टर के रीडर सहित 42 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मिले। रीडर को संक्रमण होने पर कलेक्ट्री परिसर के कार्यालयाें में 81 कर्मचारियाें के काेराेना टेस्ट लिए हैं। लगातार पॉजिटिव मिलने पर चिकित्सा विभाग ने काेराेना टेस्ट बढ़ा दिए हैं। अब तक 3810 लोग संक्रमित हाे चुके हैं। इनमें से 3332 रिकवरी हाे चुके हैं। अब 438 एक्टिव केस बचे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि दीपावली के बाद से संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। दिसंबर में टेस्ट बढ़ाने से पॉजिटिव केस ज्यादा निकल रहे हैं।

कलेक्ट्री में 81 कर्मचारियाें के काेराेना सैंपल लिए

42 नए संक्रमितों में आमेट से 8, राजसमंद से 6, खमनाेर से 6, नाथद्वारा से 6, भीम से 5, केलवाड़ा से 3, रेलमगरा से 3 और देवगढ़ से 3 काेराेना संक्रमित आए। राजसमंद से 45 साल की महिला, 49 साल का पुरुष, 19 साल की युवती, 26 साल की महिला, 70 साल का पुरुष, 45 साल का पुरुष संक्रमित हुए। नाथद्वारा से 70 साल का पुरुष, 63 साल का पुरुष, 54 साल का पुरुष, 53 साल का पुरुष, 32 साल का युवक, 59 साल की महिला, आमेट में 35 साल की महिला, 50 साल की महिला, 40 साल का पुरुष, 50 साल का पुरुष, 39 साल की महिला, 45 साल का पुरुष, खमनाेर से 30 साल की महिला, 74 साल का पुरुष, 34 साल का पुरुष, 19 साल का पुरुष, 55 साल का पुरुष, 54 साल का पुरुष, 30 साल का पुरुष, देवगढ़ से 54 साल का पुरुष, 35 साल का पुरुष, 56 साल की महिला, केलवाड़ा से 35 साल की महिला, 50 साल का पुरुष, 36 का पुरुष, भीम से 60 साल का पुरुष, 25 साल का पुरुष, 45 साल का पुरुष, 23 साल का पुरुष, 35 साल की महिला, रेलमगरा से 23 साल की महिला, 60 साल का पुरुष, 51 साल का पुरुष काेराेना संक्रमित आए हैं।

बढ़ रहा संक्रमण
अब तक संक्रमित: 3810
रिकवर: 3332
एक्टिव: 438
माैत: 40

10 दिन से जिले में बढ़ रहे मरीज
5 दिसंबर 24
6 दिसंबर 30
7 दिसंबर 40
8 दिसंबर 38
9 दिसंबर 25
10 दिसंबर 26
11 दिसंबर 38
12 दिसंबर 75
13 दिसंबर 32
14 दिसंबर 42

