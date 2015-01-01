पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कार्यरत पद पर स्थायी सृजन कर सीधा समायोजन कर नियमित करने, बकाया मानदेय देने की मांग

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक महासंघ की जिला कार्य समिति की बैठक

राजस्थान विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक महासंघ की जिला कार्य समिति की बैठक बुधवार को गुप्तेश्वर महादेव मंदिर परिसर कांकरोली में महासंघ जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश पालीवाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में पंचायत सहायकों की मांगों एवं समस्याओं को लेकर पालीवाल ने कहा कि मौजूदा अशाेक गहलोत सरकार ने अपने जन घोषणा पत्र में विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायकों को नियमित करने का वादा किया था।

जन घोषणा पत्र को नीतिगत दस्तावेज का दर्जा देकर नियमित करने की प्रक्रिया को प्रारम्भ करने की पहल करते हुए केबिनेट मंत्री डाॅ. बीडी कल्ला की अध्यक्षता में सब कमेटी का गठन कर नियमित करने पर फॉर्मूला बनाने को कहा। इस पर कमेटी ने नियमित करने के निर्णय पर अंतिम निर्णय को लेकर फाइल मुख्यमंत्री को भेजी और दीपावली से पहले नियमित करने का भरोसा दिलाया, लेकिन अभी तक नियमित होने के निर्णय पर मुख्यमंत्री की मोहर नहीं लगने से विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक आस लगाकर बैठे हैं और मुख्यमंत्री से मांग कर रहे हैं कि दीपावली पहले बिना किसी प्रक्रिया के जिस पद पर कार्यरत हैं उसी का स्थायी सृजन कर सीधा समायोजन कर नियमित किया जाए।

दीपावली महापर्व नजदीक है। जिले भर की अधिकांश ग्राम पंचायतों में पंचायत सहायकों का मानदेय पिछले कई महीनों से बकाया चल रहा है। ऐसे में पंचायत सहायक त्योहार मनाने में असमर्थ हैं, क्योंकि पंचायत सहायकों को 6 हजार रुपए मासिक का अल्प मानदेय मिलता है, जिससे घर का गुजारा भी काफी मुश्किल है। वह भी समय पर नहीं मिलने से पंचायत सहायक मानसिक तनाव में जीवन जीने को मजबूर हैं। महासंघ ने सरकार से मांग की है कि दीपावली पहले समस्त बकाया मानदेय भुगतान किया जाए। बैठक में दिनेश पारीख, लियाकत हुसैन, रवींद्रसिंह, शंभु सरगरा, निर्मल बडारिया, कमलसिंह, गोविंदसिंह, शंकरसिंह सहित कार्यकारिणी के कई सदस्य मौजूद थे।

