प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम ज्ञापन:लेबर कोड बिल में बदलाव काे वापस लेने की मांग

राजसमंद5 घंटे पहले
भारतीय मजदूर संघ ने सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीति को लेकर गुरुवार दाेपहर कलेक्टर अरविंद पोसवाल को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपा।

संघ के जिला मंत्री फतेहसिंह राव ने बताया कि सरकार ने लेबर कोड बिल जल्दबाजी में पारित कराए हैं। जो श्रमिकों के लिहाज से ठीक नहीं हैं, जबकि इन बिलों पर पहले विस्तार से चर्चा की जानी चाहिए थी, लेकिन सरकार ने ऐसा न करके श्रमिकों का शोषण करने का काम किया हैं।

सरकार ने श्रमिकों के हितों वाली महत्वपूर्ण मांगें भी नहीं मानी हैं। इसमें सरकार से मांग की गई थी कि सोशल सिक्योरिटी कोड के तहत मजदूरों को सामाजिक सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था सरकार ने नहीं की। श्रम सुधार के नाम पर श्रमिकों से संबंधित 44 व्यापक श्रम कानूनों को बदलकर केवल 4 संहिताओं में सीमित कर दिया है।

इससे किसी भी ठेका श्रमिक को कार्य से निकलना अथवा बंद करना और औद्योगिक प्रतिष्ठान को बंद करने के लिए उद्योगपतियों और ठेकेदारों के लिए मामूली बात हो जाएगी। इसके कारण श्रमिकों का बेहद आर्थिक और शारीरिक शोषण होगा।

जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश पालीवाल ने कहा कि निजीकरण, पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू करने, श्रम कानूनों में श्रमिक विरोधी नीतियों के परिवर्तन के विरोध में संगठन निरंतर आंदोलन करता रहेगा। जरूरत पड़ी तो संगठन केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ बड़ा आंदोलन करने से भी पीछे नहीं हटेगा। किशन सिंह चौहान, वीरेंद्र मिश्रा, चैन सिंह राठौड़, शिवलाल, कमलेश गुर्जर माैजूद थे।

