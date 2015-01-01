पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:टिकट वितरण काे लेकर भाजपा में अंतर्कलह, निर्दलीय ने नाम वापस नहीं लिया ताे भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओंं में माहौल गरमाया

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • रेलमगरा एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर की घटना, रेलमगरा भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष ने पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पर लगाए आरोप

रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में पंचायत समिति सीटों पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों से नाम वापसी करवाने के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ओर से वार्ड संख्या 9 के निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार को मनाने में रेलमगरा मंडल का शीर्ष नेतृत्व जुटा रहा, लेकिन किसी भी रूप में सफलता नहीं मिली। लगातार निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़ पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामलाल जाट के समर्थन में नाम वापस लेने का दबाव कई नेताओं की ओर से बनता रहा, जिसमें रेलमगरा उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में माहौल गरमा गया और जिला नेतृत्व ने स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी कर जिताऊ और योग्य उम्मीदवार को टिकट नहीं देने पर व पूर्व में राठौड़ परिवार से किए गए पार्टी के वादे को पूरा नहीं करने का आरोप लगाकर एक-दूसरे से उलझ गए।

इसके बाद भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष चतर सिंह राजावत ने भी निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार का समर्थन करते हुए पार्टी के निर्णय को ही गलत ठहरा दिया और पूर्व जिला प्रमुख नंदलाल सिंघवी पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि सिंघवी की ओर से रेलमगरा की भाजपा को कमजोर किया जा रहा है। चतर सिंह ने चेतावनी दी कि सिंघवी भाजपा में रहेंगे तो वे भाजपा छोड़ देंगे। इसके बाद निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़ वहां से नाम वापस लिए बिना लौट गए।

भाजपा में इस प्रकार उपजे अंतरकलह के बाद कांग्रेस इसका लाभ उठाने के प्रयास में जुट गई, वहीं निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार राठौड़ के समर्थक चुनाव प्रचार में जुट गए। गौरतलब है कि इस दौरान निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के समर्थन में मौजूद कार्यकर्ताओं ने सामान्य सीट पर सामान्य वर्ग को अवसर नहीं देने का आरोप लगाकर बगावत का ऐलान किया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि सामान्य वर्ग को सामान्य सीट होने पर अवसर नहीं मिला और ओबीसी वर्ग को तवज्जो दी गई जिसको लेकर ग्रामीणों ने भी नाराजगी व्यक्त की।

