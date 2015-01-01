पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलमगरा में चर्चा:त्योहार पर बाजाराें में भीड़ नहीं करने और जेबकतराें से सावधान रहने पर चर्चा

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
थाना परिसर में दीपावली पर्व को लेकर सीएलजी की बैठक द्वितीय थानाधिकारी लालूराम जाट के नेतृत्व में हुई, जिसमें पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने को रोकने की बात मुख्य रूप से उठी। इससे होने वाले प्रदूषण को रोक कर वैश्विक महामारी के दौर में जनता से सहयोग की अपील की। वहीं थाना क्षेत्र के मुख्य कस्बों के बाज़ार में भीड़ होने के कारण होने वाली समस्या और सावधानी रखने, आमजन को जेबकतरों से सावधानी बरतने की

बात कही गई। इसके साथ ही चुनावों को लेकर सीएलजी सदस्यों से सहयोग की अपील की गई। इस दौरान देवीलाल जाट, लादूलाल जाट छापरी, एडवोकेट शंकरलाल जाट, शंभूनाथ रेलमगरा, भेरूलाल जाट चराणा, रमजुद्दीन मंसूरी रेलमगरा, उदयलाल अहीर मदारा, शंकर सिंह मदारा, नीरज वैष्णव, सहायक उपनिरीक्षक कैलाशचंद्र पालीवाल, हेड कांस्टेबल रतन सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

