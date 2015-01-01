पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समारोह:जिला टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन की ओर से प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान समारोह

देवगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भीम विधायक सुदर्शन सिंह रावत ने शनिवार को राजसमंद जिला टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन की ओर से देवगढ़ में आयोजित प्रतिभावान खिलाड़ी सम्मान समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शिरकत की। समारोह का आयोजन देवगढ़ में स्थिति सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के पास हॉल में कोविड-19 के दिशा निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए हुआ।

राजसमंद जिला टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के सचिव नितिन तिवारी ने विधायक का माला एवं साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया। विधायक ने टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट के क्षेत्र में सीनियर वर्ग के खिलाड़ी जिन्होंने राज्य स्तरीय टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट की विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लिया उनको सम्मानित किया।

साथ ही अंडर-16 तथा अंडर-19 के खिलाड़ी जिन्होंने विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया उनको भी मोमेंटों तथा प्रमाण पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया । इस तरह कुल 28 प्रतिभावान टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट के खिलाड़ियों को विधायक ने सम्मानित किया। सम्मान समारोह में पूर्व सभापति नगर पालिका देवगढ़ श्रीमती आंजना जोशी, भीम ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रभुदयाल नागर, भीम ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी प्रवक्ता धन्नालाल सेन, मदारिया सरपंच अम्बालाल गुर्जर, मुकेश जोशी आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें