गाइडलाइन:शहर के बीच 50 फीट राेड पर बना है डंपिंग यार्ड, रोज जलता है कचरा, आसपास के लोगों को सांस लेने में हाे रही दिक्कत

राजसमंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अनलॉक-6 की गाइडलाइन के तहत पर्यावरण को शुद्ध रखने के लिए आतिशबाजी तथा गली-माेहल्ले सहित आबादी के पास कचरा जलाने पर 31 दिसंबर तक प्रतिबंध

वर्तमान परिस्थिति में सर्दी, त्याैहारों, शादी-विवाह तथा पंचायतराज चुनावी सीजन के मद्देनजर राज्य सरकार ने अनलॉक-6 की गाइडलाइन जारी कर कोरोना संक्रमित रोगियों और मानव स्वास्थ्य के साथ-साथ पर्यावरण को शुद्ध बनाए रखने के लिए आतिशबाजी तथा गली-माेहल्ले सहित अाबादी के निकट कचरा जलाने पर 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है, लेकिन इस आदेश काे नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारी नहीं मानते हैं। 50 फीट राेड स्थित डंपिंग यार्ड में हर राेज सफाईकर्मचारियाें द्वारा कचरा जलाया जाता है, जिससे देर शाम 50 फीट राेड से गुजरना भी मुश्किल हाे जाता है।

इसके अलावा सुबह और शाम को सफाई करने के बाद सफाई कर्मचारी गली, मोहल्ले में कचरे को जला देते हैं, जिससे मोहल्लेवासी परेशान होते हैं। नगर परिषद की बोर्ड बैठकों में भी पार्षद कचरा जलाने पर रोक के लिए कई बार मुद्दा उठा चुके हैं और लोक अदालत भी दो साल पहले डंपिंग यार्ड हटाने को लेकर आदेश दे चुका है।

शहर के बीच से गुजर रही 50 फीट राेड पर कचरा जलाने से प्रदूषण लेवल बढ़ जाता है। इस राेड पर रहने वाले लाेगों को हर राेज शाम हाेते ही कचरे के धुएं से परेशान हाेकर सांस लेने की तकलीफ हाे जाती है। धुंआ कमजाेर फेंफड़े अाैर दमा के मरीजाें के लिए जानलेवा हाेती है। ऑक्सीजन के साथ जहरीले तत्व व कार्बन के कण सांस नली में जमा हाे जाते हैं ताे सांस नली में सूजन, अाैर अवराेध उत्पन्न हाे जाता है। इस कारण मरीज काे सांस लेने में तकलीफ हाेती है। सरकार ने भी गाइडलाइन में कहा कि कचरे काे नहीं जलाना चाहिए, लेकिन नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी कचरा जलाने से बाज नहीं अा रहे हैं।

