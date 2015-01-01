पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फास्टैग चिपकाना अनिवार्य:दिसंबर 2017 से पहले बिके चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग होना अनिवार्य

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • 1 जनवरी, 2021 से नियम लागू करने की तैयारी, सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने अधिसूचना जारी की

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने एक जनवरी, 2021 से पुराने वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग होना जरूरी कर दिया। एक दिसंबर 2017 से पहले बेचे गए एम और एन श्रेणी के मोटर वाहन (चार पहिया) के लिए फास्टैग होना अनिवार्य कर दिया। इसके लिए केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियम 1989 में संशोधन किया गया। मंत्रालय ने इसे लेकर छह नवंबर, 2020 की तारीख को जीएसआर 690 (ई) को अधिसूचित किया। इसको लेकर अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है। केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियम, 1989 के अनुसार, एक दिसंबर 2017 से नए चार पहिया वाहनों के सभी तरह के पंजीकरण के लिए फास्टैग अनिवार्य कर दिया गया था और वाहन विनिर्माता या उनके डीलर फास्टैग की आपूर्ति कर रहे हैं। साथ ही यह अनिवार्य किया गया था कि परिवहन वाहनों के लिए फास्टैग लगने के बाद ही फिटनेस प्रमाणपत्र का नवीनीकरण किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा राष्ट्रीय परमिट वाहनों के लिए भी एक अक्टूबर, 2019 से फास्टैग चिपकाना अनिवार्य है।

फॉर्म 51 (बीमा का प्रमाण पत्र) में संशोधन के जरिए यह भी अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है कि एक नयी थर्ड पार्टी बीमा लेते समय वैध फास्टैग का होना अनिवार्य है। इसमें फास्टैग आईडी का ब्यौरा शामिल होगा। यह एक अप्रैल, 2021 से प्रभाव में आने के साथ लागू होगा। यह कहा जा सकता है कि यह अधिसूचना केवल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यम से टोल प्लाजा पर शुल्क का 100 प्रतिशत भुगतान सुनिश्चित करने की दिशा में एक प्रमुख कदम होगी और वाहन बिना किसी रुकावट टोला प्लाजा से गुजर सकेंगे। इससे वाहनों को प्लाजा पर इंतजार नहीं करना होगा और ईंधन की बचत होगी।

