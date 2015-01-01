पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:मतदान वाले दिनों में सभी के लिए अवकाश घोषित

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी और कलेक्टर अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल ने एक आदेश जारी कर पंचायती राज संस्थाओं जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति भीम और देवगढ़ में मतदान 23 नवंबर काे, द्वितीय चरण में पंचायत समिति रेलमगरा, खमनोर एवं देलवाड़ा में मतदान 27 नवंबर को, तृतीय चरण में पंचायत समिति राजसमंद और आमेट में मतदान 1 दिसंबर को एवं चतुर्थ चरण में पंचायत समिति कुंभलगढ़ में मतदान 5 दिसंबर को सम्पन्न होंगे।

इसके तहत उन्होंने सरकारी एवं अर्द्ध सरकारी कार्यालयों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है। साथ ही यह अवकाश नगर परिषद क्षेत्र राजसमंद, नगर पालिका नाथद्वारा, आमेट और देवगढ़ में लागू नहीं होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें