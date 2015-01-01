पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:भीम क्षेत्र में पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिलाओं ने 5.24% और देवगढ़ में 3.13 प्रतिशत ज्यादा मतदान किया

  • भीम और देवगढ़ में महिला मतदाताओं ने उत्साह दिखाया, कोरोना के कारण घटा था मतदान

पंचायत राज चुनाव के प्रथम चरण के मतदान सोमवार को भीम और देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति में हुए। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के कारण मतदान प्रतिशत 2015 के पंचायत राज चुनाव के मुकाबले घट गया। लेकिन महिला मतदाताओं के उत्साह में कहीं भी कोई कमी नहीं दिखाई। भीम पंचायत समिति में कुल एक लाख 26 हजार 880 मतदाता है। इसमें पुरुष मतदाता 64 हजार 387 और महिला मतदाता 62 हजार 493 मतदाता है। इनमें से 28 हजार 255 पुरुष मतदाता ने ही अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिनका वोटिंग प्रतिशत 43.88 रहा। इसी प्रकार से 30 हजार 694 महिलाओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

महिलाओं का वोटिंग प्रतिशत 49.12 रहा। पुरुषों की तुलना में दो हजार 439 अधिक महिलाओं ने मतदान किया। पुरुषों की तुलना में महिलाओं ने 5.24 प्रतिशत अधिक मतदान किया। जबकि भीम पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में कुल 58 हजार 949 मतदाताओं ने ही मताधिकार का प्रयोग करके वोटिंग प्रतिशत 46.46 रहा था। इस प्रकार देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति में कुल 73 हजार 960 मतदाता है। इसमें से 38 हजार 314 मतदाताओं ने

मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। कुल मतदान प्रतिशत 51.80 रहा था। इसमें कुल 38 हजार 60 पुरुष मतदाताओं में से 19 हजार 242 मतदाताओं ने ही मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। पुरुषों का वोटिंग प्रतिशत 50.56 रहा। जबकि कुल महिला मतदाता 35 हजार 900 है। इसमें से 19 हजार 72 महिलाओं ने ही मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत 53.13 रहा। जो पुरुषों की तुलना में 3.13 प्रतिशत अधिक है।

सबसे अधिक माद पंचायत में 59.53 % और सबसे कम नरदास का गुुड़ा पंचायत में 46.85 प्रतिशत मतदान

लसानी| देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा मतदान माद ग्राम पंचायत में 59. 53 प्रतिशत हुअा। वहीं सबसे कम मतदान पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के नरदास का गुड़ा ग्राम पंचायत में 46.85% मतदाताओं ने ही अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था। ताल ग्राम पंचायत में 3381 में से 1853 मतदान हुआ।

इसी प्रकार सोहनगढ़ में 3007 में से 1722, मियाला ग्राम पंचायत में 3033 में से 1547, सांगावास ग्राम पंचायत में 3588 में से 1717, काकरोद ग्राम पंचायत में 3111 में से 1508, इसरमंड ग्राम पंचायत में 3308 में से 1823, मदारिया ग्राम पंचायत में 3791 में से 1967, कालेसरिया ग्राम पंचायत में 4050 में से 2052, आंजना ग्राम पंचायत में 3391 में से 1774, दौलपुरा ग्राम पंचायत में 3079 में से 1569 मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। विजयपुरा ग्राम पंचायत में 4451 में से 2126, नराणा ग्राम पंचायत में 3920 में से 2060, माद ग्राम पंचायत ने 3961 में से 2358, कुंदवा ग्राम पंचायत में 3314 में से 1585,पारडी ग्राम पंचायत में 3600 में से 1881, स्वादडी ग्राम पंचायत में 4826 में से 2397, नरदास का गुड़ा ग्राम पंचायत में 3662 में से 1606 मतदाताअाें ने मताधिकार का प्रयाेग किया। कूंवाथल ग्राम पंचायत में 2993 में से 1480, जीरन ग्राम पंचायत में 3830

में से 2186 तथा लसानी ग्राम पंचायत में 5464 में से 3103 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 20 पंचायतों में कुल मतदाता 73960 में से 38314 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करते हुए तहसील क्षेत्र में कुल 51.80% मतदान हुआ। देवगढ़ पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा मतदाताओं वाली लसानी ग्राम पंचायत में 5464 में से 3103 मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करते हुए कुल 56.80% मतदान हुआ वही सबसे कम मतदाता वाली कुआंथल ग्राम पंचायत में 2993 में से 1480 लोगों ने मतदान करते हुए कुल 50.44 % मतदान किया।

