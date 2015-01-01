पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:जयसमंद पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस व भाजपा में होगी सीधी टक्कर, दो सीटों पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी मैदान में

जयसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • तीन नए युवा चेहरों के सामने पूर्व सरपंच मैदान में, पूर्व प्रधान रेशमा मीणा के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

जयसमंद पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा व कांग्रेस के बीच सीधी टक्कर होगी। हालांकि दो जगह निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों का पलड़ा भारी बताया जा रहा है। क्षेत्र में चौथे चरण के लिए 5 दिसंबर को होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई है। प्रत्याशी घर-घर, खेत दुकानों सहित ग्रामीणों के बीच जाकर मत देने की अपील कर रहे है। वहीं कुछ प्रत्याशी मंदिर देवरों में मन्नते मांगते हुए भी नजर आए।

नवगठित जयसमंद पंचायत समिति में कई कांग्रेस व भाजपा दिग्गज के साथ पूर्व प्रधान रेशमा मीणा भी मैदान में है। वार्ड नंबर-10 गातोड़ गामड़ी में भाजपा के युवा चेहरे शांतिलाल मीणा के सामने पूर्व सरपंच एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता कालूलाल मीणा की पत्नी मैदान में है। जहां दोनों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर बताई जा रही है। वहीं वार्ड नंबर-14 वीरपुरा से पहला चुनाव लड़ रहे युवा चेहरा पुष्करलाल मीणा के सामने पूर्व सरपंच वरिष्ठ

कार्यकर्ता गौतमलाल मीणा मैदान में है। इसी तरह पूर्व में निर्दलीय के रूप में चुनाव जीतने वाले एवं कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए वार्ड नंबर-12 श्यामपुरा से विष्णुप्रसाद मीणा के सामने भी पूर्व सरपंच व भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता कालूलाल मीणा मैदान में है। इन युवाओं के सामने तीनों पूर्व सरपंचों की किस्मत का फैसला मतदाता तय करेंगे। इसी तरह वार्ड नंबर-13 झाड़ोल से निर्दलीय नहीं होने से भाजपा व कांग्रेस के दोनों नये युवाओं के बीच

कड़ा मुकाबला होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। वहीं वार्ड नंबर-5 देवपुरा धावड़िया में त्रिकोणी मुकाबला होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। हालांकि यहां से निर्दलीय के रूप में सराड़ा की पूर्व प्रधान रेशमा मीणा भी मैदान में है। इसी तरह वार्ड नंबर-11 से उदयपुर पूर्व भाजपा नेता नरेंद्र मीणा व कांग्रेस के गंगाराम मीणा के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला होगा। इधर, वार्ड नंबर-15 सल्लाड़ा से भी त्रिकोणी मुकाबला होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

