रक्तदान शिविर:सालवी समाज के शिविर में 77 यूनिट रक्तदान, 8 युवाओं ने रक्तदान कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

राजसमंदएक घंटा पहले
आम मेवाड़ सालवी समाज युवा महासभा मातृकुंडिया का रविवार काे हुए रक्तदान शिविर में 77 युवाओं ने रक्तदान किया। चतुर्थ रक्तार्पण महोत्सव में भीलवाड़ा, उदयपुर, चित्ताैड़गढ़, राजसमंद के समाजजनों ने भाग लिया। युवा महासभा ने भामाशाहों के माध्यम से फल, दूध, नाश्ते की व्यवस्था की।

शुरुआत संविधान शिल्पी डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर के छवि चित्र पर माल्यार्पण और दीप प्रज्वलन से हुई। कार्यक्रम में शिक्षा का महत्व, सामाजिक एकजुटता, नशा और मृत्युभोज जैसी वीभत्स कुरीतियों को त्यागने का आह्वान किया।

मदन ओजस्वी चित्ताैड़गढ़, श्याम सिंह सालवी छोटीसादड़ी, गिरधारीलाल काला बावलास, रामलाल बोरज, राजू सालवी मावली, डालूराम देवगढ़, मोतीलाल मोरचना, उदयलाल हमीरगढ़, रोशनलाल जसवंतपुरा, संभागीय अध्यक्ष देवकिशन, पूरणमल कांगनी ने संबोधित किया। संचालन करते हुए तुलसीराम सालवी, गिलूण्ड ने कुप्रथाओं को छोड़ सामाजिक सरोकारों के प्रति जागरूक होने की अपील की।

प्रवक्ता कालूराम आरणी, मदनलाल, छोगालाल, लक्ष्मीपुरा, हीरालाल, मोहनलाल, रमेशचंद्र बोरज, प्यार चंद साकरड़ा, मुकेश देवगांव, माधवलाल बामनियाकलां मौजूद थे। आरके चिकित्सालय राजसमंद और अरिहंत चिकित्सालय भीलवाड़ा की टीमों ने प्रेरक ब्रजलाल कुमावत और पीरू सालवी, सोनियाणा के नेतृत्व में 77 यूनिट रक्त संग्रह किया।

कई रक्त मित्रों ने आवश्यकता पड़ने पर ब्लड बैंक पहुंच रक्तदान करने की बात कही। सभी का इकलाई, तस्वीर देकर स्वागत किया। चार संभागियों ने सपत्नीक रक्तदान किया। संरक्षक गिरधारीलाल काला ने 23वीं बार रक्तदान किया।

