  • In The Only Jail Of The Division, No One Is Imprisoned And Come To Kareena Positive, Due To The Growing Epidemic In Jellas, Who Are Getting E calls Through Video Calls.

परिजनों से ऑनलाइन से वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग:संभाग की एक मात्र जेल में काेई भी बंदी नहीं अाया काेराेना पाॅजिटिव, जेलाें में बढ़ती महामारी के चलते वीडियो काॅल से करवा रहे ई-मुलाकात

राजसमंद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में सहित जिले में बढ़ते काेराेना महामारी का प्रकोप में सावधानियों के चलते जेल में प्रत्यक्ष मुलाकात बंद करवाकर बंदियों काे परिजनों से ऑनलाइन से वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से ई-मुलाकात करवा रहे हैं।

जेल कर्मचारियों की सजगता और नियमों की कठाेरता से पालना करवाने पर जिला मुख्यालय की जेल संभाग की एक मात्र एेसी जेल है जिसमें एक भी बंदी काेराेना पॉजिटिव नहीं आया बल्कि जेल में क्षमता से दाे गुना बंदी निवास करते हैं।

जेलर जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि काेराेना महामारी के चलते जेल नियमों काे कठाेरता से पालन करवाने पर राजसमंद जेल अभी तक महामारी से बची हुई हैं। प्रदेश सहित संभाग की जेलाें में लगातार आ रहे काेराेना पॉजिटिव के चलते सावधानियों के साथ और सख्ती करते हुए बंदियों काे जमा करवाने आए पुलिस जवानों से भी करीब 10 फीट की दूरी पर ही बात कर बंदियों की काेराेना जांच रिपोर्ट के साथ ही लिया जा रहा हैं। हालांकि सभी बंदियों की दाे बार जांच करवा ली, इसमें सभी निगेटिव आए हैं। स्टाफ के लिए साबून, मास्क, हाथ धाेने का पानी, सेनेटाइजर सहित अन्य सरकार की जारी गाइडलाइन के तहत पालना करवाई जा रही हैं। जिले में अभी तक 495 बंदियों काे ऑनलाइन मुलाकात करवाई जा चुकी हैं। बाहर के अन्य किसी परिजन सहित पुलिस जवानों तक काे जेल में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जा रहा हैं।

