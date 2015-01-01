पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का प्रकोप:दीपावली के बाद बढ़ गया संक्रमण, 2 दिन से रोज 20 से ज्यादा मरीज

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजसमंद. कोरोना मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं, इसके बावजूद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं है।
  • प्रदेेश में धारा 144 लगा दी है, लेकिन लाेग बेपरवाह, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूले

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही काेराेना महामारी का प्रकाेप भी तेज हाे गया है। जिले में लगातार दूसरे दिन भी काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ गई।

दीपावली से पूर्व जहां 5 से 15 लोगों के बीच काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आ रहे थे। अब लगातार दाे दिन 20 से अधिक मरीज आना शुरू हाे गए हैं। शुक्रवार काे 24 के बाद शनिवार काे 27 काेराेना संक्रमित आए हैं। इस प्रकार जिले में अब तक 3138 काेराेना संक्रमित हाे चुके हैं। दूसरी तरफ बाजाराें में लापरवाही दिखाई दे रही है।

शहरवासी साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं कर रहे और मास्क तक नहीं लगा रहे। गौरतलब है कि विगत कुछ समय पूर्व काेराेना संक्रमिताें की संख्या में कमी हाेने से कतिपय लाेग लापरवाही हाे गए।

वे समझ रहे हैं कि काेराेना खत्म हाे गया। इसलिए वे बिना सरकारी गाइड लाइन के ही घराें से निकल रहे और बाजाराें में भी बेखौफ घूम रहे हैं। राज्य सरकार ने पूरे प्रदेश में धारा 144 लगा दी है, लेकिन शहर के बाजार में देखकर कहीं भी धारा 144 की पालना तक नहीं हाे रही है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रकाशचंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि शनिवार काे जिले में 27 काेराेना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इससे पूर्व बुधवार काे 18, गुरुवार काे 17, शुक्रवार काे 24 काेराेना मरीज मिले थे। शनिवार काे 27 में से राजसमंद ब्लाॅक के 13, रेलमगरा, खमनाेर से 2-2, देवगढ़ से 4 और नाथद्वारा से 6 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आए।

राजसमंद से 52 साल का पुरुष, 44 साल का पुरुष, 48 साल का पुरुष, 66 साल का पुरुष, 35साल का युवक, 61 साल का पुरुष, 23 साल की महिला, 65साल की महिला, 74 साल की महिला, 12 साल की बच्ची, 44 साल की महिला, 36 साल की महिला और 56 साल की महिला शामिल है।

जबकि रेलमगरा ब्लाॅक से 39 साल का युवक, 26 साल युवक, खमनाेर से 23 साल की महिला और 80 साल का पुरुष देवगढ़ से 32 साल का पुरुष, 29 साल का युवक, 17 साल का किशाेर, नाथद्वारा से 50 साल का पुरुष, 43 साल का पुरुष, 25 साल और 28 साल का युवक और 45 साल महिला और 44 साल की महिला काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें