ज्ञापन:कानूनगाे संघ ने पदाेन्नति, हार्ड ड्यूटी अलाउंस, अतिरिक्त कार्य भत्ते के लिए ज्ञापन दिया

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान कानूनगो संघ जिला शाखा राजसमंद द्वारा प्रदेश कानूनगो संघ के निर्देशानुसार अपनी मांगों के संबंध में राजसमंद कलेक्टर अरविंद पाेसवाल को मुख्यमंत्री राजस्थान सरकार के नाम पर ज्ञापन दिया। राजस्थान पटवार संघ के आंदोलन के समर्थन में जिला राजसमंद में किसी भी कानूनगो द्वारा पटवार मंडल का चार्ज लेकर कार्य नहीं करने के लिए भी ज्ञापन दिया।

कानूनगो संघ जिला राजसमंद के जिलाध्यक्ष जगदीश पुरोहित द्वारा बताया गया कि कानूनगो संघ राजस्थान के निर्देशानुसार वरीयता सूची के संबंध में, उप तहसीलदार के पदों पर शत प्रतिशत भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक को पदोन्नति देने, वित्तीय मांगों में हार्ड ड्यूटी एलाउंस, अतिरिक्त कार्य भत्ता, स्टेशनरी भत्ता, दोहरा कार्यभत्ता, स्थाई यात्रा भत्ता, लेवल 10 ग्रेड पे 4800 और अंशकालिक सहायक कर्मचारी प्रदान करने के लिए अपनी मांगों के संबंध में ज्ञापन प्रस्तुत किया गया।

साथ ही पटवार संघ द्वारा जारी आन्दोलन के समर्थन में जिले के किसी भी भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक द्वारा पटवार मण्डल का काम नहीं करने के लिए सूचनार्थ कलेक्टर राजसमंद को ज्ञापन दिया गया। इस अवसर पर जिला सभा अध्यक्ष नीरज सरावगी, जिलाध्यक्ष जगदीश पुरोहित, वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष जोरावर सिंह राव, उपाध्यक्ष सुनील पालीवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष हरलाल पुर्बिया, जिला मंत्री दुर्गाशंकर तेली आदि माैजूद थे।

