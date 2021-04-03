पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:हेल्थ वर्कर से कम राजस्व कर्मचारियों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हेल्थ वर्कर के वैक्सीनेशन के प्रथम दिन 96.66 प्रतिशत व राजस्व कर्मचारियों के 85.17 प्रतिशत ही वैक्सीनेशन हुआ

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरा चरण गुरुवार को राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों के शुरु हुआ। जिले में सात सीएचसी लेवल पर वैक्सीनेशन लगाई गई। इसमें कुल 425 में से 362 कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन लगाई गई।

लेकिन यह हेल्थ वर्कर के मुकाबले राजस्व कर्मचारियों का वैक्सीनेशन प्रतिशत कम रहा। जहां हेल्थ वर्कर के वैक्सीनेशन के प्रथम दिन 300 के टारगेट के मुकाबले 290 कर्मचारियों के टीका लगाया। इसका कुल प्रतिशत 96.66 रहा। जबकि टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण में राजस्व विभाग के कुल 425 में से 362 कर्मचारियों ने टीका लगवाया। राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों का कुल 85.17 प्रतिशत रहा। जो हेल्थ वर्कर के मुकाबले 11.49 प्रतिशत कम रहा।

वैक्सीन के दूसरे चरण में जिला स्तर पर आरके अस्पताल व जिले की छह सीएचसी पर वैक्सीनेशन किया गया। आरके अस्पताल में कुल 132 में से 103, आमेट सीएचसी पर कुल 37 में से 33, भीम सीएचसी पर 52 में से 34, देवगढ़ सीएचसी पर कुल 36 में से 36 शत प्रतिशत, नाथद्वारा अस्पताल में 71 में से 66, केलवाड़ा सीएचसी पर कुल 54 में से 50, रेलमगरा सीएचसी पर कुल 43 में से 40 के वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। आरके अस्पताल में सुबह कलेक्टर, एडीएम, एसडीएम आदि सहित राजसमंद ब्लॉक के राजस्व कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन हुआ।

आरके अस्पताल में वैक्सीनेशन के लिए सुबह के समय में राजस्व कर्मचारियों की भीड़ रही। लेकिन टारगेट के कम वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। जहां पंजीकृत 132 में से 103 कर्मचारी ही के टीका लगा। वैक्सीन के पहले दिन 16 जनवरी को चिकित्सा विभाग ने तीन सौ का टारगेट था। जहां आरके अस्पताल में सौ, नाथद्वारा में सौ व देवगढ़ में सौ कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन लगना था। इनमें से पहले दिन 290 हेल्

दूसरे चरण में राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन में प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी अलग-अलग समय पर वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे। सबसे पहले एडीएम कुशल कुमार कोठारी सुबह साढ़े दस वैक्सीन लगवाने आरके अस्पताल पहुंचे। इसके बाद दोपहर दो बजे राजसमंद एसडीएम सुशील कुमार वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे। सबसे अंत में कलेक्टर अरविंद कुमार पोसवाल शाम को चार बजे वैक्सीन लगवाने आए।

देवगढ़ में शत प्रतिशत व सबसे कम भीम में
राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन में देवगढ़ सीएचसी पर शत प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। देवगढ़ में पंजीकृत 36 में से 36 कर्मचारियों ने टीके लगवाए। वहीं भीम सीएचसी पर कम वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। भीम में टारगेट 52 का था, इसमें से 34 ने ही वैक्सीन लगावाई।

आज नगर परिषद व तीन नगर पालिका में वैक्सीनेशन होगा
वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण में शुक्रवार को जिले की तीन नगर पालिका व एक नगर परिषद के कुल 858 कर्मचारियों वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। इसमें राजसमंद नगर परिषद कुल 370 कर्मचारियों, नाथद्वारा नगर पालिका में 349, देवगढ़ नगर पालिका में 89, आमेट नगर पालिका के 50 कर्मचारियों के वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। राजसमंद नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों का वैक्सीनेशन राजसमंद के नगर परिषद के नवीन भवन में किया जाएगा। जबकि आमेट नगर पालिका के कर्मचारियों का आमेट सीएचसी, देवगढ़ के सीएचसी व नाथद्वारा के कर्मचारियों का नाथद्वारा सीएचसी पर वैक्सीनेश किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें