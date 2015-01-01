पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तरी भारत में बर्फबारी हाेने पर माैसम पलटा:चार दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 7 डिग्री गिरकर 25डिग्री, सुबह 10 बजे तक काेहरा

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
सुबह 05:08
  • दिनभर बादल से गलन का रहा असर, अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री अाैर न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री पर पहुंचा, सर्दी बढ़ी

जम्मू कश्मीर सहित उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी होने से प्रदेश में शीतलहर के साथ सर्दी ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया हैं। जहां शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.0 और न्यूनतम 12.0 डिग्री तापमान था। शुक्रवार रात शीतलहर चलने से बीते 24 घंटाें में न्यूनतम तापमान ताे यथावत रहा, लेकिन अधिकतम तापमान में दाे डिग्री की गिरावट रही।

अलसुबह से काेहरा छा जाने से लाेगाें काे 5 मीटर की दूरी भी मुश्किल से दिखाई दे रहा था। फाेरलेन पर चार पहिया और दुपहिया वाहन चालकाें काे वाहन चलाने में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। इस बार दिसंबर में सर्दी के तीखे तेवर ताे नहीं दिखाए, लेकिन शनिवार काे दिनभर बादल छाए रहने और हल्की हवा चलते से गलन और सर्दी का असर दिखना शुरू हाे गया। काेहरे के साथ राजसमंद जिला मुख्यालय सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में खेतों की पालियों पर ओस की बूंदे दिखाई दी।

इस माैसम से सब्जी की फसल पर मौसम का प्रतिकूल असर पड़ने लग गया। बैंगन, मैथी, टमाटर व मिर्ची की फसल पर प्रतिकूल असर रहा। हालांकि दस साल पहले अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान की तुलना करें ताे सामने आया कि इस बार रात और दिन के तापमान ज्यादा है। सर्दी के तेवर ज्यादा तेज नहीं है। दस साल पूर्व 12 दिसंबर काे न्यूनतम तापमान 6.1 था, जबकि शनिवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 12.0 दर्ज किया गया। इसी प्रकार दस साल पहले अधिकतम तापमान 21.7 था जबकि शनिवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 25.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है।

लगातार चार दिनों से अधिकतम तापमान में आ रही भारी गिरावट से काेहरा छा गया और दिखाई नहीं देने पर सड़क पर चलने वाले वाहनाें के लाइट चालूकर चलना पड़ा। काेहरे से राजसमंद कुल्लू मलानी जैसा दिखाई देने लगा। यहीं नहीं सुबह 10 बजे तक हल्की बर्फिली हवा चलने लगी थी। इससे अचानक सर्दी बढ़ गई। शुक्रवार का अधिकतम तापमान 27.0 और न्यूनतम तापमान 13.0 था।

सुबह कोहरा छाया रहा, शाम को ओस
उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी होने का सीधा असर प्रदेश में हो रहा है। जिससे तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ही शाम होते ही ओस गिरने लग जाती हैं। रात नौ बजे बाइक व कार के ऊपर ओस गिरने से पानी की परत बिछ जाती हैं। इसके साथ ही शनिवार सुबह से कोहरा व बादल छाए रहने से सूर्य की लुकाछुपी चलती रही।

