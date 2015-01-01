पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:मनरेगा के कर्मचारियों ने विभिन्न लंबित मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम बीडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा

खमनोर से खबर3 घंटे पहले
मनरेगा कार्मिकों की विभिन्न लंबित मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को कार्मिकों ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के नाम का ज्ञापन खमनोर बीडीअाे नीता पारीक को देकर विभिन्न लम्बित मांगों का जल्द निस्तारण करवाने की मांग की। ज्ञापन में बताया कि पंचायती राज कनिष्ठ लिपिक भर्ती 2013 के शेष 10029 पदों पर नियुक्ति देने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री स्तर पर पत्रावली का अनुमोदन होकर 5 मार्च 2019 को नियुक्ति देने के लिए विभागीय आदेश जारी हो रखे हैं। भर्ती में शेष 10029 पदों पर नियुक्ति देने के लिए नवीन कैलेंडर जारी करवाना, ग्रामीण विकास अाैर पंचायती राज को सशक्त कराने के लिए पूर्ववर्ती गहलोत सरकार ने बजट घोषणा वर्ष

2012 में अधीनस्थ सेवा के सहायक कार्यक्रम अधिकारी, कोर्डिनेटर, कनिष्ठ अभियंता कंप्यूटर अनुदेशक, अकाउंट असिस्टेंट के पदों का पंचायती राज विभाग में नव सृजन कर बोनस अंक आधारित भर्ती विज्ञापित की थी। भर्ती को पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार ने राजनीतिक द्वेषता से निरस्त कर दिया था। उन समस्त स्वीकृत पदों पर पुनः बोनस अंक आधारित पैटर्न 2013 में भर्ती विज्ञापन नियुक्ति दिलाना, संपूर्ण राजस्थान में पंचायत

समिति, जिला स्तर, मुख्यालय स्तर पर मनरेगा योजना अंतर्गत वर्षों से अल्प मानदेय पर सहायक कर्मचारी कार्यरत है। पंचायती राज विभाग में विद्यमान नियमों के तहत जिसमें चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी अाैर वाहन चालक पद पर सीधा समायोजन करने का प्रावधान है।

