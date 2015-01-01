पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपप्रधान:नई पंचायत समिति सीट, कांग्रेस के रामेश्वर खटीक पहले उपप्रधान बने

देलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
नवसृजित देलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति देलवाड़ा में तहसील मुख्यालय पर शुक्रवार को उप प्रधान के चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस के रामेश्वरलाल खटीक निर्वाचित हुए। रामेश्वरलाल दूसरी बार उप प्रधान बने हैं।

वे इससे पूर्व वर्ष 2015 में खमनाेर के प्रधान पुरुषोत्तम माली के साथ उप प्रधान भी रह चुके हैं। शुक्रवार काे उप प्रधान चुनाव में कुल मत 15 पडे़, उसमें से 12 मत लेकर रामेश्वर लाल उपप्रधान बने। इनमें रामेश्वरलाल काे कांग्रेस से 10 मत, एक निर्दलीय और एक वाेट भाजपा की ओर से क्राेस वाेटिंग से मिला। इस प्रकार कुल 12 मत मिले, जबकि भाजपा के मांगू सिंह को 3 वाेट ही मिले, जबकि भाजपा के चार मत थे। इससे पूर्व उपप्रधान के लिए कांग्रेस से रामेश्वर लाल खटीक, भाजपा से मांगू सिंह ने पर्चा दाखिल किया।

3 बजे से 5 बजे तक सभी 15 पंचायत समिति सदस्य ने मतदान किया। 5 बजे बाद मतगणना हुई। रामेश्वरलाल खटीक को जीत के बाद रिटर्निंग अधिकारी चेतन कुमार त्रिपाठी, सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी हुकुम कंवर और अतिरिक्त प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मोहम्मद नासिर बेग मिर्जा ने शपथ दिलाई और प्रमाण पत्र दिया। प्रमाण पत्र लेकर जैसे ही रामेश्वर लाल तहसील कार्यालय के बाहर आए लोगों ने नारे लगाना शुरू कर दिया।

कांग्रेस के नगर अध्यक्ष संपतलाल पालीवाल के सानिध्य में इंद्रमल यादव, फतेह सिंह झाला, भूपेंद्र यादव, मुकेश औदिच्य, अर्पित राज सोलंकी, रतन सिंह राणावत, भेरूलाल खटीक, वगतराम डांगी सहित कई कार्यकर्ताओं व समर्थकों ने फूल मालाओं से लाद दिया। उसके बाद तहसील कार्यालय से रैली निकाली, जो नया बाजार, सदर बाजार होकर गुजरी। रैली में प्रधान कसनी गमेती और जीते हुए सभी सदस्य व कई ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

