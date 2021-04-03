पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल लाइन की मांग:बर से बिलाड़ा तक नई रेल लाइन शुरू की जाए : दीयाकुमारी

राजसमंद
राजसमंद. रेल समस्याओं काे लेकर दीयाकुमारी रेलवे बोर्ड के चर्चा करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजसमंद. रेल समस्याओं काे लेकर दीयाकुमारी रेलवे बोर्ड के चर्चा करते हुए।
  • संसद के बजट सत्र में नियम 377 के तहत उठाया मामला, रेलवे बोर्ड के चेयरमेन से की मुलाकात

सांसद दीया कुमारी ने बजट सत्र के दौरान नियम 377 के तहत बर से बिलाड़ा वाया जैतारण के माध्यम से एक नई रेल लाइन की मांग को प्रबल तरीके से रखते हुए कहा कि वर्षों से इस क्षेत्र के लोगों की मांग है जिसे सरकार को तुरंत पूरा करना चाहिए।

आसन के माध्यम से सांसद दीया कुमारी ने केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल का ध्यान आकर्षित करते हुए कहा कि बर बिलाड़ा वाया जैतारण की नई रेलवे लाइन की मांग वर्षों से की जा रही है और इसका प्रारंभिक सर्वेक्षण भी हुआ है इसके बावजूद इस मामले में आगे कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। सांसद दीया ने कहा कि यह क्षेत्र समृद्ध है। चूना पत्थर, चाइना क्ले और ग्रेनाइट जैसे खनिज पदार्थों का अथाह भंडार है। इसके परिणामस्वरूप यहां बड़े सीमेंट उद्योग स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। जो न केवल स्थानीय लोगों के लिए बल्कि महाराष्ट्र, मध्य प्रदेश, आंध्र प्रदेश जैसे प्रदेशों के मजदूरों को भी रोजगार का स्रोत प्रदान करते हैं।

रेलवे बोर्ड के नये चेयरमैन से की मुलाकात
मीडिया संयोजक मधुप्रकाश लड्ढा ने बताया कि बजट सत्र में बोलने के बाद सांसद दीया कुमारी ने रेलवे बोर्ड के नए चेयरमैन सुनीत शर्मा से मुलाकात कर लोकसभा क्षेत्र की लंबित विभिन्न मांगों को उनके समक्ष रखा। सांसद ने मावली-मारवाड़ आमान परिवर्तन की स्वीकृति जल्द करवाने, पुष्कर से मेड़ता 59 किलोमीटर रेलवे लाइन की स्वीकृति के संबंध में और बर से बिलाड़ा वाया जैतारण नई लाइन की मांग करते हुए विस्तार से चर्चा की।

मेड़ता सिटी से मेड़ता रोड के बीच चलने वाली रेल बस को शीघ्र वापस चलाने का आग्रह भी किया तथा कुछ नवीन रेलवे अंडर ब्रिज अंडरपास जो काफी समय से लंबित है उन पर भी जल्दी कार्य करवाने का आग्रह किया। सांसद ने कहा कि मेड़ता रोड पर नवनिर्मित प्लेटफार्म पर आधारभूत सुविधाएं विकसित की जाए जिससे कि यात्रियों को लाभ मिल सके। डेगाना डीडवाना रेल मार्ग पर झगडवास अंडर ब्रिज की मरम्मत कराए जाने की मांग करते हुए चांदरुन के पास एलसी 89 पर रॉब का निर्माण करवाने की मांग की। रेलवे स्टेशन ब्यावर पर फुट ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण के अकाउंट नंबर 1 से प्लेटफार्म नंबर 3 तक, साथ ही साथ पूरे लोकसभा क्षेत्र में आने वाले जितने भी अंडरपास जिन पर जलभराव की समस्या है उन सभी को जल्द से जल्द ठीक करवाने के बारे में भी उनसे आग्रह किया।

