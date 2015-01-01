पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंधाधुंध सर्दी:रात का पारा 7 डिग्री, 9 बजे तक कोहरा, दिन में ठिठुरन गेहूं और सरसों के लिए फायदेमंद है यह ठंड

राजसमंद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में साेमवार काे सर्दी बढ़ गई। रात का तापमान दाे डिग्री घटकर 7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। 24 घंटे पहले यह 9 डिग्री था। दिन का तापमान 27.5 डिग्री से बढ़कर 29 डिग्री हाे गया। हालांकि बादल छंटने और ठंडी हवाएं चलने से सुबह से ही शीतलहर चलने से जनजीवन प्रभावित हाे गया। हवाएं चलने से दिन में ठिठुरन और गलन बढ़ गई। धूप भी बेअसर रही।

ऐसे में दिनभर लाेग गर्म कपड़ाें में लिपटे रहे। सुबह घना काेहरा रहा। तीन दिन में रात के तापमान में 6 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हाे गई। 11 दिसंबर काे रात का तापमान 13 डिग्री था। हालांकि 2018 में 14 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 5.1 डिग्री, अधिकतम 26.7 डिग्री था।

इसी तरह 2019 में न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री, अधिकतम 21 डिग्री था। इसी के साथ सुबह करीब 9 बजे तक घने कोहरे की चादर छाई रही। कोहरा छाने से पांच मीटर दूर तक भी नहीं दिख रहा था। नदी, तालाब और बांधों के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में काफी घना कोहरा रहा, यहां दृश्यता शून्य हो गई। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आगामी तीन-चार दिन तक हल्की बारिश हो सकती है।

इस दौरान तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ही सर्दी का असर बढ़ जाएगा। किसानों ने रबी की फसल की बुवाई करीब-करीब पूरी कर ली है। अनेक किसानों के खेतों में गेंहू, चना उग आए हैं तथा सरसों में फूल आने लगे हैं। अभी यह सर्दी की शुरुआत है, जो रबी की फसल के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है।

बदलते मौसम के बाद पिछले 5 दिन का पारा
तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
8 दिसंबर 31.4 8.2
9 दिसंबर 32 13
10 दिसंबर 31 16
11 दिसंबर 27 13
12 दिसंबर 26 12

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें