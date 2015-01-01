पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:पांच दिन में रात का पारा 2.5 डिग्री गिरा, दिन में भी सर्दी का असर बढ़ा

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • मरीजों को डॉक्टर दे रहे सेहत का ध्यान रखने का परामर्श

शहर सहित जिलेभर में अब सर्दी बढ़ने लगी हैं। शहर में सुबह से ही धूप निकली, जिससे लोगों को सर्दी से थोड़ी राहत मिली। दोपहर में धूप निकलने से तापमान बढ़ा। शाम के समय हवा चलने से तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हुआ। ठंडी हवा का दाैर चलने से रात काे ही नहीं दिन में लोग सर्दी से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़े पहने दिखाई दिए।

इसी के साथ पिछले पांच दिन में रात का पारा 2.5 डिग्री गिरावट आई। शनिवार को एक ही दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में 0.3 डिग्री की गिरावट आई। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.7 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया था। वहीं शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30.1 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 7.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया।

फिजिशियन डॉ. संघर्ष जैन ने बताया कि आगामी समय में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को एहतियात बरतने की आवश्यकता हैं। लोगों को घर से बाहर जाते समय अनिवार्य रुप से मास्क लगाना चाहिए और बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करनी चाहिए।

