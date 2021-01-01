पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर लौटी सर्दी:दाे दिन में रात का पारा 5 डिग्री गिरकर 1.5डिग्री, दस साल में इस दिन की दूसरी बार इतनी सर्द रात

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
हवा की दिशा बदलने से साेमवार काे मौसम में बदलाव नजर आया। दिन में ठंडी हवा 12 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली। हवा की दिशा उत्तर से पूर्व और पश्चिम होने से मौसम में काफी बदलाव रहा। क्रमश: ढाई-ढाई डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 1.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया। दस साल में 25 जनवरी को दूसरी बार (इससे पहले 2019 में -0.5 डिग्री) इतना कम पारा रहा है। इस दौरान वातावरण में अधिकतम आर्द्रता 84 प्रतिशत रही। आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में और कमी आ सकती है। इससे दिन और रात में सर्दी का असर बढ़ सकता है।

दिन में तेज धूप रही, लेकिन सर्द हवा का असर कम नहीं कर पाई। हवा के कारण रात का पारा 2.5 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 1.5 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। लोगों ने पिछले दिनों सर्दी कम होते ही गर्म कपड़े पहनना कम कर दिया था, लेकिन लौटती सर्दी ने फिर गर्म कपड़े पहनने को मजबूर कर दिया है। सर्द हवा से लोगों को दिन में गर्म कपड़े पहनने पड़े। रात में कोहरा भी गिरने लगा है। शाम को सर्दी इतनी तेज हो गई कि लोगों को अलाव जलाने पड़े।

