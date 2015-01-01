पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी अस्पतालाें के ऐसे हाल:रेडियोलॉजिस्ट नहीं, आरके अस्पताल में 9 महीने से साेनाेग्राफी केंद्र बंद, मरीज 2000 रु. में बाहर से करवा रहे

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • मशीन बंद होने से प्रसूताओं और उनके परिजनों को हो रही परेशानी
  • जिले में सिर्फ नाथद्वारा अस्पताल में हाे रही साेनाेग्राफी, यहां आसपास के गांवों के मरीज ही आते हैं

जिला मुख्यालय के आरके अस्पताल में नौ महीने से साेनाेग्राफी नहीं हाे रही है। यहां रेडियोलॉजिस्ट का पद खाली होने से यह समस्या आ रही है। जिले में सिर्फ नाथद्वारा अस्पताल में मरीजाें काे साेनाेग्राफी की सुविधा मिल रही है।

जिले की 12 सीएचसी में भीम अस्पताल में साेनाेग्राफी की मशीन है, लेकिन यहां भी रेडियाेलाॅजिस्ट नहीं हाेने से जांच नहीं हाे रही है। आरके अस्पताल में साेनाेग्राफी नहीं हाेने से मरीजों को निजी लैब या प्राइवेट अस्पतालाें में 18 साै से 2 हजार रुपए देकर साेनाेग्राफी करवानी पड़ रही है। जबकि सरकारी अस्पताल में यह निशुल्क हाेती है।

अस्पताल में पूर्व में कार्यरत रेडियोलॉजिस्ट ढाई साल से सलूंबर से प्रतिनियुक्ति पर थे। प्रतिनियुक्ति निरस्त हाेने पर रेडियोलॉजिस्ट अपनी मूल जगह पर चले गए। अस्पताल में जांच की सभी सुविधाएं होने के बाद भी स्पेशलिस्ट के पद खाली होने से उपकरण, मशीनें धूल फांक रहे हैं।

जिला अस्पताल हाेने से प्रतिदिन साेनाेग्राफी के लिए 50 से ज्यादा मरीज आते हैं। इनमें कइर् प्रसूताएं हाेती हैं। लेकिन उन्हें जांच बाहर करवानी पड़ रही है। अस्पताल में नौ महीने पहले रेडियोलॉजिस्ट के पद पर डाॅ. सुधीर यादव नियुक्त थे।

उनकी प्रतिनियुक्ति सेवाएं समाप्त हाेने के बाद से ही यह दिक्कत हाे रही है। डाॅ. सुधीर के यहां नियुक्ति के दाैरान प्रतिदिन औसतन 50 से ज्यादा सोनोग्राफी होती थी। इनमें अधिकांश गर्भवतियाें की संख्या ज्यादा होती थी। जबकि शेष अन्य बीमारी के मरीज होते थे।

जिले में 12 सीएचसी, लेकिन भीम में ही सोनोग्राफी मशीन, वहां भी सेवा बंद

जिले में 12 सीएचसी है। लेकिन भीम में ही सोनोग्राफी मशीन है। यहां आठ साल पहले ट्रोमा सेंटर की घोषणा हुई थी। तब सोनोग्राफी मशीन लगाई थी। लेकिन अब तक रेडियोलॉजिस्ट का पद नहीं भरा है। नाथद्वारा अस्पताल में सोनोग्राफी हो रही है। यहां रेडियोलॉजिस्ट का पद भरा हुआ है।

पूरे जिले से साेनाेग्राफी करवाने आते हैं मरीज

चिकित्सा सुविधा के लिहाज से आरके अस्पताल में राजसमंद जिले के साथ भीम, पाली से सटे गांवों के ग्रामीण, भीलवाड़ा जिले से सटे गांव, कुंभलगढ़ के पाली जिले से सटे गांवाें के मरीज आरके अस्पताल आते हैं। दूर-दूर से यहां साेनाेग्राफी के लिए पहुंचने के बाद उन्हें यहां आकर इस सुविधा के सुचारू नहीं हाेने का पता चलने पर परेशान हाेना पड़ता है। गंभीर मरीजाें की सोनोग्राफी के लिए एंबुलेंस या निजी वाहन से इधर से उधर लेने जाने में समय, धन खर्च होता है।

परेशानी, इनकी जुबानी

पीपली निवासी सीमा गर्भवती है। उसे डाॅक्टर ने सोनोग्राफी लिखी थी। सोनोग्राफी निजी लैब से करवाने पर 1800 रुपए देने पड़े।

सिमाल निवासी जगदीश चंद्र ने बताया कि पेट दर्द की शिकायत होने पर डाॅक्टर ने सोनोग्राफी जांच लिखी थी। राजसमंद शहर में निजी अस्पताल में जांच करवानी पड़ी।

शहर में सात प्राइवेट साेनाेग्राफी सेंटर, गर्भवतियों को ज्यादा पैसे देने पड़ रहे

शहर में सात सोनोग्राफी सेंटर हैं। निजी लैब, प्राइवेट अस्पताल वाले ज्यादा पैसा वसूल रहे हैं। एक सोनोग्राफी के करीब दो हजार रुपए खर्च होते है। जबकि आरके में गर्भवती महिलाओं की साेनाेग्राफी निशुल्क तथा अन्य बीमारी में साेनाेग्राफी करने पर सरकारी दर ली जाती है।

विभाग काे बता रखा है : पीएमओ आरके अस्पताल

पूर्व में रेडियोलॉजिस्ट का पद भरा होने से सोनोग्राफी की व्यवस्था सुचारू चल रही थी। लेकिन सरकार के आदेशानुसार रेडियोलॉजिस्ट को रिलीव करना पड़ा। इस संबंध में विभाग को अवगत करवा रखा है।
डाॅ. ललित पुरोहित, पीएमओ, आरके अस्पताल।

डॉक्टर को लगाकर समस्या का समाधान करेंगे

आरके अस्पताल में रेडियोलॉजिस्ट की अति आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए सरकार, विभाग को लिख रखा है। जिले में ऐसे डाॅक्टर का पता लगाएंगे, जिन्होंने रेडियोलॉजिस्ट का कोर्स कर रखा हो। बहुत जल्द ऐसे डॉक्टर को आरके अस्पताल में लगाकर मरीजों को राहत प्रदान करेंगे। डाॅ. जुल्फीकार काजी, संयुक्त निदेशक, चिकित्सा विभाग उदयपुर।

