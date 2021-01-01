पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:देवगढ़ पालिका चेयरमैन के लिए भाजपा, कांग्रेस से एक-एक प्रत्याशी ने भरा नामांकन

देवगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • देवगढ़ में 25 सीटों में से 14 भाजपा और 11 कांग्रेस ने जीती, 7 को पालिका चेयरमैन चुनाव

नगरपालिका के चुनाव परिणाम के बाद 7 फरवरी को होने वाले नगरपालिका चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को दो प्रत्याशियों ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी चंद्रप्रकाश वर्मा के समक्ष नगरपालिका सभागार में आवेदन प्रस्तुत किए।

रिटर्निंग अधिकारी वर्मा ने बताया कि देवगढ़ नगरपालिका के 25 वार्डों में पार्षद पद का परिणाम घोषित हो जाने के बाद मंगलवार को अंतिम दिन दोपहर सवा एक बजे से डेढ़ बजे के बीच अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन दाखिल किए है।

जिसमें पहले कांग्रेस से तोलाराम खटीक और इसके बाद भाजपा से शोभालाल रेगर ने आवेदन दाखिल किया है। इस दौरान सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी उगम सिंह राजपुरोहित सहित चुनाव शाखा की पूरी टीम मौजूद रही। देवगढ़ नगरपालिका में 25 सीटों में से 14 में भाजपा, 11 में कांग्रेस है।

दोपहर 1.15 बजे पहुंचे नामांकन दाखिल करने
नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के लिए सबसे पहले सवा एक बजे कांग्रेस की ओर से चेयरमैन प्रत्याशी तोलाराम खटीक अपने प्रस्तावक नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद हंसराज कंसारा के साथ एक कार से पहुंचे। जिन्हें पहले रिटर्निंग अधिकारी चंद्रप्रकाश वर्मा ने सदस्यता की शपथ ग्रहण करवाई।

इसके बाद तोलाराम खटीक ने अपना आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। इस दौरान पूर्व पार्षद मुकेश जोशी एवं अरविंद जाटव साथ मे थे। इसके बाद उसी समय भाजपा की ओर से चेयरमैन पद के प्रत्याशी शोभालाल रेगर अपने प्रस्तावक रतन सिंह बल्ला के साथ दो कारों में पहुंचे ओर अपना आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया।

इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक हरिसिंह रावत एवं चुनाव प्रभारी प्रेम सिंह शक्तावत, नवनिर्वाचित पार्षद प्रदीप सिंह चौहान, भूपेंद्र सिंह परिहार, एडवोकेट गोविंद कंसारा आदि मौजूद थे।

इस दौरान कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष प्रकाशचंद्र नराणिया, सोहनलाल शर्मा, कमल शर्मा एवं भाजपा के अजय सोनी, एडवोकेट तरुण मेवाड़ा, ग्रामीण मण्डल अध्यक्ष कैलाश गर्ग, पूर्व पार्षद किशन गोपाल खटीक आदि मौजूद थे।

