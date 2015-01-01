पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पंचायतराज चुनाव जिला प्रमुख की सीट ओबीसी महिला के लिए, कांग्रेस ने आठ और भाजपा ने ग्यारह काे टिकट दिए

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • जिला प्रमुख ओबीसी महिला के लिए आरक्षित, इसलिए 25 में से 13 सामान्य वार्डाें में भी कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने ओबीसी के 15 प्रत्याशी उतार दिए

जिला परिषद में अपनी पार्टी का बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने टिकट वितरण में भी जातिगत मैनेजमेंट साधने का पूरा ख्याल रखा है। जिला प्रमुख की सीट का आरक्षण ओबीसी महिला हाेने से दाेनाें पार्टियाें ने सामान्य सीट वाले वार्डाें में भी ओबीसी प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। कांग्रेस ने ओबीसी वर्ग की आठ महिलाओं को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। जबकि भाजपा ने ओबीसी वर्ग की 11 महिलाओं को टिकट दिया है।

जिला परिषद के 25 वार्डों में से 6 वार्ड सामान्य, सात वार्ड सामान्य महिला के लिए हैं। इनमें भी कांग्रेस ने सामान्य वार्ड में चार, भाजपा ने छह में से पांच वार्डाें में ओबीसी प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। सामान्य महिला वार्ड भी कांग्रेस ने चार ओबीसी, भाजपा ने तीन ओबीसी प्रत्याशियाें को टिकट दिए हैं। जबकि ओबीसी वर्ग के तीन आरक्षित वार्ड में से वार्ड पांच से कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने महिला प्रत्याशी उतारा है। जबकि ओबीसी के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड 22 से भाजपा ने महिला प्रत्याशी काे मैदान में उतारा है। जबकि ओबीसी महिला के लिए वार्ड तीन, दस ही आरक्षित है।

सामान्य के लिए आरक्षित वार्डाें में ओबीसी प्रत्याशी उतारे : जिला परिषद सदस्य के 25 वार्डाें में से वार्ड दो, चार, 11, 13, 17, 19 सामान्य के लिए हैं। वार्ड सात, नौ, 14, 16, 21, 23, 25 सामान्य महिला के लिए हैं।

ओबीसी बाहुल्य होने से कांग्रेस ने निर्मल सिंह, भाजपा ने दीनदयाल गिरी ओबीसी वर्ग के प्रत्याशियों को मौका दिया।

सामान्य होने के बावजूद भाजपा ने ओबीसी वर्ग को रिझाने के लिए ओबीसी प्रत्याशी कैलाशी देवी को मैदान में उतारा है।

सामान्य होने के बावजूद कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने अहीर बाहुल्य होने से ओबीसी प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारा है। भाजपा ने यहां भी ओबीसी महिला पुष्पा अहीर को प्रत्याशी बनाया। जबकि कांग्रेस ने लेहरुलाल अहीर को प्रत्याशी बनाया।

यह वार्ड सामान्य है। यहां से कांग्रेस ने राजपूत समाज से खुमाण सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया। भाजपा ने ओबीसी वर्ग से रतनी देवी जाट को मौका दिया।यह वार्ड सामान्य के लिए आरक्षित है। कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने ओबीसी को प्रत्याशी बनाया। वार्ड 17 गुर्जर बाहुल्य होने से कांग्रेस ने प्रवीण गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी बनाया। भाजपा ने पिपलांत्री के पूर्व सरपंच श्याम सुंदर पालीवाल का टिकट बदलकर गुर्जर बाहुल्य क्षेत्र होने से बिनोल की पूर्व सरपंच सोहनी देवी गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी बनाया। इस वार्ड में भी भाजपा ने ओबीसी महिला को ही प्राथमिकता दी है।

यह वार्ड भी सामान्य है। इस वार्ड में कांग्रेस ने जातिगत समीकरण के आधार गुर्जर समाज से चम्पा लाल गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी बनाया। भाजपा ने सामान्य वर्ग के समुंद्र सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया।

सामान्य महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। इसमें कांग्रेस ने ओबीसी वर्ग से अमृता गुर्जर को प्रत्याशी बनाया। भाजपा ने सामान्य से मरुधरा कुंवर को मौका दिया।

