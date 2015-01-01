पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:रेलमगरा : 38 नामांकन निरस्त, 46 प्रत्याशी 17 सीटों पर मैदान में

रेलमगरा4 घंटे पहले
पंचायती राज चुनाव के तहत पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 17 वार्डों के लिए 84 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए गए थे। इसमें से 38 नामांकन निरस्त हुए। गौरतलब है कि सभी नामांकन पत्रों की रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मनसुख डामोर के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम कार्यालय परिसर में क्षेत्र के सभी वार्डों के प्रत्याशियों को वार्ड वाइज बुलाकर समीक्षा की गई। इसमें वार्ड 1 से कांग्रेस से देऊ कुमारी सालवी, वार्ड 2 से भाजपा के किशन लाल जाट, सीताराम कुमावत वार्ड 3 से भाजपा से पिंकी आमेटा, मंजू आमेटा, वार्ड 4 से कांग्रेस से अणछी देवी गाडरी, सपना देवी टांक, वार्ड 5 से भाजपा के रामेश्वर लाल सालवी, वार्ड 7 से कांग्रेस के हरि सिंह चौहान,

सत्यनारायण सुखवाल, भाजपा के नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़, वार्ड 9 से भाजपा के रामलाल जाट,कांग्रेस के मुकेश चंद्र शर्मा, भाजपा के नरहरि देव सिंह राठौड़, कांग्रेस के रमेश चंद्र दाधीच, वार्ड 10 से भाजपा के यशवंत स्वर्णकार, वार्ड 11 से कांग्रेस से रचना मालीवाल, भाजपा से हेमलता शर्मा, वार्ड 12 से कांग्रेस के माधव लाल गाडरी, राधेश्याम माहेश्वरी, भाजपा के पृथ्वीराज जाट, छगनलाल गाडरी, वार्ड 13 से भाजपा से अणची देवी

गाडरी, वार्ड 14 से कांग्रेस के रामपुरी गोस्वामी, जगदीश पुरी गोस्वामी, भाजपा के रतन सिंह, मुकेश चंद्र जाट, कांग्रेस के रफीक खां, वार्ड 15 से भाजपा से किरण देवी सामर, वार्ड 16 से कांग्रेस से सीता जाट, वार्ड 17 से भाजपा के मोहनलाल, पंकज कुमार जीनगर, कांग्रेस के गोपाल लाल रेगर, जमना लाल यादव, बलराम खटीक के नाम निर्देशन पत्र राजनीतिक दलों से सिंबल सूची में नहीं होने से निरस्त किए गए।

