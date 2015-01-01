पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

31 प्रकरणों में राजीनामा:लोक अदालत में राजीनामा याेग्य 350 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर ढाई कराेड़ रुपए का अवार्ड किया पारित

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने शनिवार काे राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के तहत 10 बैंचों का गठन कर सुनवाई करते हुए राजीनामा याेग्य 350 प्रकरणाें का निस्तारण किया। प्राधिकरण सचिव एडीजे नरेंद्रकुमार ने बताया कि लोक अदालत के सफल मोटरयान दुर्घटना दावा अधिकरण के न्यायाधीश शिवानीसिंह ने बैंच के प्रयासों से 31 प्रकरणों में राजीनामा करवाया।

जिसमें दो करोड़ 25 लाख 53 हजार 900 रुपए की अवार्ड राशि पारित की। एडीजे सिद्धार्थ द्वीप की अध्यक्षता में गठित बैंच के प्रयासों से पारिवारिक न्यायलय में विचाराधीन 3 प्रकरणों में पति- पत्नी ने आपसी वैमन्य को भुलाकर राजीनामा कर साथ-साथ जीवनयापन करने का निर्णय लिया एवं खुशी-खुशी अपने घर लौटे। इस प्रकार संपूर्ण जिले की न्यायालयों में 350 से अधिक प्रकरणों का राजीनामा की भावना से निस्तारण किया।

लोक अदालत में दांडिक शमनीय प्रकरण, 138 एनआई एक्ट प्रकरण, बैंक रिकवरी मामलें, एमएसीटी के विवाद, वैवाहिक प्रकरण, अन्य सिविल प्रकृति के प्रकरण आपसी राजीनामें के माध्यम से निस्तारित करने के लिए पक्षकारान को समझाकर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के महत्व को बतलाकर प्रकरणों का निस्तारण लोक अदालत में राजीनामा के आधार पर किया और पक्षकारान के बीच आपसी वैमनस्यता को समाप्त किया। पक्षकारों ने राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में अपने विश्वास को दर्शाते हुए ऐसी ही लोक अदालतें बार-बार करने की मांग की गई। राजीनामा करने पर न्याय शुल्क वापस अदा कर दिया।

शनिवार को केलवाड़ा में अध्यक्ष प्रवीण चौहान तालुका विधिक सहायता समिति के नेतृत्व में लोक अदालत शिविर रखा गया। जिसमें 115 प्रकरण रखे गए। जिनमें आपसी समझाइश से-14 फौजदारी प्रकरण और सिविल के 11 प्रकरण का निस्तारण किया गया। इस दौरान न्यायालय में लंबित 25 प्रकरणों का राजीनामे से निस्तारण कराया गया। इस दौरान लाल सिंह परमार, जितेंद्र देवपुरा, दीपक शर्मा, केसरलाल आमेटा सहित मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें