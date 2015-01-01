पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मूल्यांकन:राजसमंद 23वें स्थान पर, 8 माह बाद भी रैंकिंग में सुधार नहीं,राजस्थान कौंसिल ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन ने अक्टूबर की रैंकिंग जारी की, जयपुर पहले स्थान पर

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से हर माह जारी हाेने वाली प्रदेश स्तरीय रैंकिंग में राजसमंद इस बार भी 23वें स्थान पर रहा। 8 माह बाद रैंकिंग में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। इसकाे लेकर अक्टूबर माह में अधिकारियाें की माॅनिटरिंग से लेकर शिक्षकों द्वारा स्कूलों में रहने के चलते सूचनाओं काे शाला दर्पण पर अपलोड कराने में रुचि नहीं दिखाई। इसी वजह से रैंकिंग में सुधार देखने काे नहीं मिला।

संस्था प्रधानों को नोटिस थमाने के साथ प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग के बावजूद सकारात्मक नतीजे सामने नहीं आए। ब्लॉक व जिला स्तर के अधिकारियों ने भी रैंकिंग में सुधार के मामले को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। इस वजह से अक्टूबर की रैंकिंग में भी राजसमंद पिछड़ गया।

जयपुर प्रथम, बाड़मेर 26वें और जैसलमेर 30वें स्थान पर रहे
प्रदेश में जयपुर 203.34 अंक लेकर पहले स्थान पर रहा, चुरु 196.66 अंक लेकर द्वितीय व 194.37 अंक लेकर हनुमानगढ़ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा है। चौथे स्थान पर चित्ताैड़गढ़, पांचवें पर झालावाड़, छठे सीकर, सातवें पर बूंदी, आठवें पर बारां, नौवें पर श्रीगंगानगर, दसवें पर डूंगरपुर, 11वें पर पाली, 12वें पर बीकानेर, 13वें पर झुझुनूं, 14वें पर बांसवाड़ा, 15वें पर टाेंक, 16वें पर भीलवाड़ा, 17वें पर अजमेर, 18वें पर भरतपुर, 19वें

पर अलवर, 20वें नागाैर, 21वें पर सवाई माधाेपुर, 22वें पर उदयपुर, 23वें पर राजसमंद, 24वें पर सिराेही, 25वें पर धाेलपुर, 26वें पर बाडमेर, 27वें पर जालाेर, 28वें पर कराैली, 29वें पर जाेधपुर, 30वें स्थान पर जैसलमेर, 31वें पर काेटा, 32वें पर दाैसा एवं अंतिम पायदान पर प्रतापगढ़ जिला रहा।

पीईईओ को स्कूलों में 43 पैरामीटर पर सूचनाएं करनी हाेती हैं अपलोड
यह रैंकिंग राजस्थान कौंसिल ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन हर महीने जारी करता है। रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए पीईईओ को अपने अधीन स्कूलों के 43 पैरामीटर की सूचनाएं शाला दर्पण पर अपलोड करनी होती हैं। इसमें शाला दर्पण पर जिले के स्कूलों में समुदाय से राशि प्राप्त करने वाले स्कूलों की संख्या की फीडिंग, ज्ञान संपर्क पोर्टल में प्राप्त राशि, बिजली, पानी की सुविधा से जुड़े स्कूल समेत अन्य 43 पैरामीटर वाले बिंदुओं को अपलोड करना होता है, लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से सूचनाएं शाला दर्पण पर अपलोड नहीं की गईं और रैंकिंग में सुधार नहीं हो सका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें