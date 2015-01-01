पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुहार:आश्रम की जमीन बचाने के लिए संताें ने लगाई एसपी और कलेक्टर से गुहार

राजसमंद3 घंटे पहले
भीम उपखंड क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत बग्गड़ की डाण की बावड़ी हाईवे स्थित शिव मंदिर पर देवस्थान विभाग में रजिस्टर्ड संस्थान ट्रस्ट श्री शिव मंदिर के पुजारी श्रवणदास ने साेमवार काे मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर अरविंद पाेसवाल और एसपी भुवन भूषण यादव काे परिवाद सौंपकर आश्रम की 22 बीघा जमीन काे भूमाफियाओं से बचाने और आश्रम पर तोड़फोड़ कर नुकसान पहुंचाने पर न्याय की गुहार लगाई।

गौरतलब है कि आश्रम और मंदिर देवस्थान विभाग में रजिस्टर्ड हाेने के साथ ही गाेमती ब्यावर हाईवे पर 22 बीघा जमीन शिव मंदिर के नाम खाते में दर्ज हैं। संत श्रवणदास विगत 40 वर्षों से मंदिर का पुजारी हाेकर प्रशासन और देवस्थान विभाग ने मान रखा है लेकिन राजनैतिक दबाव के चलते प्रशासन कार्रवाई नही करता और आरोपियों के हाेसले बुलंद हाेने से आश्रम में मारपीट कर तोड़फोड़ करते है और मंदिर की जमीन हथियाना चाहते हैं। ज्ञापन में बताया कि संत श्रवणदास गुरु गोपालदास रामस्नेही सानु श्री शिव मंदिर ट्रस्ट डाण की बावड़ी में विगत 40 साल से मंदिर का पुजारी है और उससे पहले गोपालदास पुजा करते थे।

गांव और पंचायत के राजनैतिक दबंग लाेग जमीन पर कब्जा करने की नियत से आश्रम पर हमला करते हुए तोड़फोड़ की और आश्रम में निवासी लाेगाें के साथ मारपीट करते हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरे ताेड़कर संत काे आश्रम से बाहर निकाल दिया। संत के पास ट्रस्ट की रजिस्ट्रेशन से लेकर सभी कागजात हाेने के साथ भी प्रशासन में सुनवाई नहीं हाेना और न्यायालय में विचाराधीन हाेने का हवाला देकर प्रशासन कार्यवाही नहीं कर

रहा हैं। लाेगाें ने मंदिर के पिल्लर, दीवार तक ताेड़ दी हैं। साथ ही मंदिर की भूमि फोरलेन निर्माण कार्य में जाने से ट्रस्ट के नाम मुआवजा आया राजनैतिक दबाव के लते मुआवजा राशि भी रुकवा दी हैं। मुआवजा राशि न्यायालय में विचाराधीन प्रकरण हाेने के कारण राेक रखी हैं। महंत श्रवणदास ने न्याय की गुहार लगाते हुए मंदिर में प्रवेश की मांग कर पुजा प्रारंभ करवाने की मांग करते हुए आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की गई।

