पद्मश्री सम्मान:बेटी बचाओ, पौधरोपण, जल संरक्षण के उत्कृष्ट कामों से पद्मश्री तक पहुंचे पूर्व सरपंच पालीवाल

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • 2005 में शुरू हुआ कारवां, अब देश-दुनिया में है पिपलांत्री का नाम

पिपलांत्री के पूर्व सरपंच श्यामसुंदर पालीवाल ने पानी, बेटी बचाओ, पेड़, चरागाह भूमि के विकास पर काम कर पंचायत की तस्वीर और तकदीर ही बदल दी है। इन कामों की बदौलत ही उनका नाम पद्मश्री के लिए चुना गया है। पंचायत के विकास की यह कहानी साल 2005 में शुरू हुई थी, जब पालीवाल पहली बार पिपलांत्री पंचायत के सरपंच बने थे।

तब गांव में भू जलस्तर 500 फीट से नीचे तक था। चारों तरफ से पहाड़ियों से घिरी उनकी पंचायत के पहाड़ बंजर थे। अब गांव में भू जलस्तर करीब 40 फीट पर ही पहुंच गया है। 2005 से अब तक पंचायत तथा प्रदेश में उनके अभियान से प्रेरित होकर करीब चार लाख पौधे लगा चुके हैं। उन्होंने गांव को तीर्थ स्थान मानकर उन्होंने पंचायत के विकास पर काम करना शुरू किया। थी इसकी बदौलत आज पिपलांत्री का नाम देश और दुनिया में प्रसिद्ध हो गया है।

पिपलांत्री में बेटी जन्म पर 111 पौधे लगते हैं, बेटी के नाम पर एफडी होती है

बेटियों के लिए : 2006 में पालीवाल की बेटी 16 साल की किरण का निधन हो गया था। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने बेटी बचाओ पर काम शुरू किया। बेटी जन्म पर इस पंचायत में आज भी 111 पौधे लगाए जाते हैं। हर साल करीब 60 बेटियों का जन्म पंचायत में हो रहा है। 2006 से अब तक कई पेड़ लग चुके हैं।
पानी के लिए : पहाड़ों से बहते पानी को रोकने के लिए जल संरक्षण पर मेढ़बंदी, डेम सहित कई काम हुए। इसका असर यह हुआ है कि अब पंचायत में 40 फीट पर पानी उपलब्ध है। यहां सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं में काम हुआ है।
गोचर भूमि : गांव के आसपास की बंजर पहाड़ियां अब हरी-भरी हो चुकी है। इससे क्षेत्र में वन्य जीवों का कुनबा बढ़ा है।
पौधरोपण के लिए : गांव के आसपास माइनिंग के डंपिंग यार्डों पर पौधरोपण किया। करीब चार लाख पौधे लगा चुके हैं 2005 से अब तक सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं, जनसहभागिता तथा बेटियों के नाम पर पौधरोपण कर।
इस कारण पिपलांत्री की ख्याति

  • जिले की पंचायतों सहित प्रदेश की 160 पंचायतों में पिपलांत्री मॉडल पर जल संरक्षण तथा वृक्षारोपण पर काम चल रहा है।
  • प्रदेश की सातवीं तथा आठवीं की कक्षा में पिपलांत्री का पाठ पढ़ाया जाता है। विज्ञान तथा सामाजिक विज्ञान में।
  • अमेरिका में वन वन वन ट्री के नाम से किताब छप चुकी है।
  • मलयालम में पिपलांत्री के नाम से फिल्म बन चुकी है।
  • अर्जेंटीना, नामीबिया में भी इस मॉडल पर काम किया जा रहा है। कई डॉक्यूमेंट्री बन चुकी है।
  • केबीसी 2019 में पालीवाल बतौर कर्मवीर शामिल हुए।
  • अक्षय कुमार ने बुलाकर उनके काम को सराहा।
  • पिपलांत्री में स्वच्छता के लिए साल 2007 में राष्ट्रपति एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के हाथों पुरस्कार मिल चुका है।
  • जिले की कई पंचायतों में कन्या उपवन बन रहे हैं।
  • प्रदेश सरकार ने 4 करोड़ रुपए लगाकर वाटरशेड का ट्रेनिंग सेंटर खोला है। 2018 में खुला था। यहां देश के सरपंच, आईएएस ट्रेनिंग लेने आते हैं। यहां काम देखकर वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में पिपलांत्री मॉडल पर काम कर रहे हैं।
  • भारत सरकार सहित कई राज्यों के अधिकारी यहां काम देखने आ चुके हैं। महाराष्ट्र के 32 एमपी, एमएलए का दल आ चुका है।
