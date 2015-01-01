पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी:नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए एसडीएम सुशील कुमार हाेंगे रिटर्निंग अधिकारी

राजसमंदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नगर परिषद अरविंद पोसवाल ने आदेश जारी कर जिले में आगामी नगर परिषद के चुनावों के तहत नगर परिषद के वार्डों के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों को नियुक्त किया। नगर परिषद राजसमंद के वार्ड नंबर 1 से 25 में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम सुशील कुमार ओर सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तहसीलदार को नियुक्त किया। वार्ड 26 से 45 तक के क्षेत्र के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी जिला परिषद एसीईओ, सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तहसीलदार कुंवारिया को नियुक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें