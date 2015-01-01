पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रमिक की हत्या का मामला:सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखकर बढ़ाएंगे जांच, मृतक के रिटायरमेंट में बचे 7 महीने का वेतन, परिवार के सदस्य को नौकरी दिलाएंगे

राजसमंद4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने गवाहाें के बयान दर्जकर जांच शुरू की, अब तब किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं

जेके टायर फैक्ट्री परिसर में श्रमिक की हत्या के मामले में साेमवार काे प्रबंधन अाैर यूनियन के बीच वार्ता में मृतक के परिवार को मदद दिलाने पर सहमति बनी। परिवार के एक सदस्य काे नाैकरी और 10 लाख रुपए मुआवजा, रिटायर्ड होने में शेष रहे 7 महीने का वेतन सहित अन्य लाभ मिलाकर करीब 35 लाख रुपए की सहायता दिलाने का निर्णय लिया। पुलिस ने जांच बढ़ाते हुए माैका पर्चा बनाया और प्रत्यक्षदर्शी गवाहाें के बयान दर्ज कर देर शाम कंपनी से सीसीटीवी फुटेज मांगे। मेडिकल बाेर्ड से हुए पोस्टमार्टम में मृतक गोपाल शोभावत के शरीर पर चाेट के निशान नहीं मिले हैं। डाॅक्टराें ने हृदय की जांच के लिए एफएसएल रिपोर्ट मांगी ऐर विधि विज्ञान प्रयाेगशाला भेजा। जहां जांच के बाद माैत के कारणाें की स्थिति पता चलेगी। सोमवार को श्रमिक गाेपाल का अंतिम संस्कार किया।

थानाधिकारी याेगेंद्र व्यास ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर किशनसिंह कितावत, महेंद्रसिंह, राजेंद्रसिंह भाटी, तेजसिंह मेड़तिया, भगवतसिंह मेड़तिया, बाबूलाल लोहार, अर्जुनसिंह फियावड़ी, पूरणाराम चौधरी, प्रहलाद स्वामी, तेजसिंह चौहान जुणदा, दिनेश गाडरी, मांगीलाल जाट के खिलाफ बीएमएस ने केस दर्ज करवाया है। फरियादी वीरेंद्र मिश्रा ने रिपाेर्ट दी कि फैक्ट्री में अाराेपियों ने फेंट, चाकू, लात-घूसाें से मारपीट कर श्रमिक गोपाल शोभावत की हत्या कर दी।

करीब 35 लाख की सहायता दिलाएंगे : बीएमएस जिलाध्यक्ष
भारतीय मजदूर संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश पालीवाल ने बताया कि कंपनी से वार्ता कर 10 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा, रिटायरमेंट में शेष 7 महीने का 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए वेतन, 8 लाख रुपए बीमा, परिवार के एक सदस्य काे नाैकरी देने पर सहमति बनी है। पीएफ और ग्रेच्युएटी मिलाकर करीब 35 लाख रुपए की सहायता दी जाएगी। बीएमएस ने सभी 12 आराेपियाें की जल्द गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। आराेपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दी है।

शोभावत को बीएमएस के श्रमिकों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
100 फिट राेड स्थित शाेभावत के निवास से अंतिम संस्कार के लिए यात्रा शुरू हाेकर राजनगर स्थित माेक्षधाम पर अंतिम संस्कार किया। दाेपहर 2 बजे फैक्ट्री में काम शुरू हुआ। भारतीय मजदूर संघ के जिला मंत्री फतेहसिंह राव ने बताया कि विरोधी यूनियन के श्रमिकों के हमले में भामसं के 5-6 कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए। कर्मचारियों, संगठन के विभिन्न यूनियनों ने रोष जताते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

भामसं के जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश पालीवाल, मंत्री पवन सुरोलिया ने प्रबंधन से मृतक के परिवार वालों को मदद दिलाने के लिए वार्ता की। श्रद्धांजलि देने वालों में संघ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अमरसिंह सांखला, सह संभाग प्रमुख भवानीसिंह शक्तावत, प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य प्रमोद कुंद्रा, उदयपुर जिला मंत्री प्रतीकसिंह राणावत, विजयसिंह वाघेला, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष गजेंद्रसिंह राणावत, जेके टायर कर्मचारी संघ के महामंत्री पवन सुरोलिया, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष किशनसिंह चौहान, वीरेंद्र मिश्रा, अयूब अली, बाबूसिंह, दिनेश सनाढ्य, अश्विनकुमार, मोतीलाल कुमावत सहित कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

