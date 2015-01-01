पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर में पधारो लक्ष्मीजी:कोरोनाकाल के बीच सात महीने बाद चमका बाजार, 21 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार

राजसमंद2 घंटे पहले
राजसमंद. कोरोना के बीच यह त्योहार की खुशियों का बाजार है। शहर में चौपाटी पर दिनभर भीड़ रही।
  • रूप चतुर्दशी और दीपावली आज: धनतेरस पर दिनभर हुई खरीदारी, श्रीनाथजी, द्वारकाधीश मंदिर में आज और कल दर्शनार्थियों को प्रवेश नहीं, अन्नकूट भी सीमित

चार दिवसीय दीपोत्सव शुक्रवार को धनतेरस से शुरू हुआ। शनिवार को दीपावली और रविवार को खेंखरे पर श्रीनाथजी, द्वारकाधीश तथा चारभुजा स्थित चारभुजानाथ मंदिर में उत्सव होंगे। श्रीनाथजी तथा द्वारकाधीश मंदिर में दर्शन में आम श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश नहीं देंगे। यहां मनोरथियों को दो दर्शन में रसीद कटवाकर दर्शन की सुविधा दी जाएगी।

खेंखरे पर गायों को खेलाने में भी इस बार श्रद्धालुओं की ज्यादा संख्या जमा नहीं हो सकेगी। मंदिरों में गोवर्द्धन पूजा की परंपरा मंदिर के चयनित सेवकों, कर्मचारियों की मौजूदगी में निभाई जाएगी। रात को अन्नकूट के दर्शन भी नहीं होंगे। अन्नकूट के दर्शन में इस बार श्रीनाथजी में करीब 100 आदिवासियों को ही बुलाया है। यहां हर साल हजारों आदिवासी अन्नकूट लूटने की परंपरा निभाने के लिए आते हैं।

इधर, धनतेरस पर जिले भर के बाजार में त्योहारी खरीदारी का बूम रहा। धनतेरस पर जिलेभर में करीब 21 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ। कोरोनाकाल के बीच लंबे समय बाद बाजार में त्योहारी खरीदारी तेज रही। सुबह महिलाएं पीळी मिट्‌टी लाई और घर, दुकानों की देहरियों पर मांडने मांडे। मांडनों पर रंगोलियां सजाई। कई जगहों पर आरोग्य के देवता भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा-अर्चना कर परिवार में आरोग्य मांगा।

शाम को बाजार रोशनी से चमक उठे। घर की देहरियों, छतों, दुकानों पर शाम को दीये जलाए गए। धनतेरस पर ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में सबसे ज्यादा कारों की बिक्री हुई। कारों के शो रूम पर स्टॉक समाप्त हो गया। बर्तन, ज्वैलरी, कपड़े, रेडिमेड गारमेंट्स, सजावट के सामान, झाडू, दीयों, दुपहिया वाहनों की खूब खरीदारी हुई।ज्वैलर्स का कुल कारोबार करीब तीन करोड़ के आस-पास हुआ। मोबाइल इलेक्ट्रोनिक का कुल मिलाकर दो करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ। रेडिमेड कपड़ों में भी अच्छा खास बूम आया। शहर की विभिन्न रेडिमेड में दुकानों पर अच्छी खासी भीड़ रही।

ऐसी ही जागरूकता से हारेगा कोरोना : बाजारों में उमड़े खरीदार, अधिकांश मास्क लगाकर आए

जिले में करीब एक हजार दुपहिया वाहन और दो सौ कार, 50 तीन पहिया वाहन बिके। ऑटोमोबाइल में करीब 14 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ। कोरोना के कारण लोगों ने दुपहिया, चारपहिया वाहन खरीदने में उत्साह दिखाया।

ज्वैलर्स बाजार : भाव बढ़ रहा है, बिक्री पर असर नहीं

सोने के भाव पिछले साल से ज्यादा थे, फिर भी महिलाओं की खासी पसंद जेवराती सोने की रही। चांदी के भाव पिछले साल से कम होने से लोगों का जोर चांदी के आभूषण, बर्तन खरीदने पर रहा। ज्वैलर्स व्यापारी राजेश ओस्तवाल ने बताया कि जेवराती सोना 48 हजार 500 रुपए तोला, चांदी 60 हजार रुपए किलो बिकी। करीब तीन करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ। शहर में करीब 130 ज्वैलर्स की दुकानें हैं। दिनभर खासी बिक्री हुई। लोगों ने दस से ढाई ग्राम के सोने के सिक्के, चांदी के सिक्के, मूर्तियां, चांदी के नोट, चांदी की कटोरियां, दीपक, बर्तन आदि की मुहूर्त में जमकर खरीदारी की। पिछले साल की तुलना में सोने अाैर चांदी के भावों में तेजी होने के बावजूद आभूषण, बर्तन, सिक्के आदि की लोगों ने खरीदारी की।

बर्तन का 50 लाख का कारोबार : कांकरोली के मुखर्जी चौराहा, रामधुन गली, नया बाजार में बर्तन की दुकानों पर दिन भर शहरवासियों, आस-पास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोगों की भीड़ रही। लोगों ने धनतेरस पर चरु, पेटी, कोठी, डेकची, चम्मच, कूकर, तवा आदि की जमकर खरीदारी की। कुछ दुकानदारों ने ऑफर, स्कीम भी लगा रखी थी। कुछ दुकानदारों ने पुराने बर्तन लेकर कुछ पैसा काटकर नए बर्तन की स्कीम से ग्राहकों को लुभाया। बर्तन व्यापारी गोपाल आचार्य, रविंद्र कंसारा ने बताया कि शहरवासियों ने कूकर, डोसा तवा, इडली कूकर, बर्तन स्टैंड, तीन, चार बर्नर वाला गैस चूल्हा, कूकर की विभिन्न प्रकार की वैरायटी आदि की खरीदारी की। शहर में बर्तन की करीब 75 दुकानें हैं। इन पर ग्राहकों की अच्छी भीड़ रही। बर्तन में करीब 50 लाख का कारोबार हुआ।


वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

